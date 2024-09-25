Wallien Yemaya Swimsuit Review

Open water swimmer and outdoor swimming specialist, Rowan Clarke, gives her verdict on Wallien’s Yemaya Swimsuit for wild swimming.

Wallien Yemaya Swimsuit

Best sustainable swimsuit for pool and open water

Stylish, durable and sustainably made – we love Wallien’s swimwear for wild swimming. The Yemaya swimsuit is a beautifully made piece: fully lined, flexible and comfortable.

Our tester loved the flattering cut, particularly around the shoulders, allowing freedom of movement when she was swimming. Similarly, the cut around the bum provided good coverage and movement. And best of all, there was no chafing or slippage.

The zip makes the swimsuit easy to put on and take off, even with cold hands. And the lining means that there’s no chance of it going see-through, and it also gives a bit of extra warmth.

Made from ultra chlorine-resistant fabric, this swimsuit would be fantastic for pool-to-open water training.

At 5’ 8” (173cm), our tester found it a little bit short in the body, and without defined cup support it ‘streamlined’ her bust. Having said that, for quality, comfort and sustainability, we can’t fault it. Four-and-a-half stars.

Specifications

Italian recycled fabrics

Made from discarded fish nets

Super stretch & feather soft

Max shoulder mobility

Lined

Ultra-chlorine resistant

UPF50+ sun protection

