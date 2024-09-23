7 of the best open water swimsuits for women

Open water swimmer, coach and outdoor swimming expert, Rowan Clarke, tests women's swimwear for swimming outdoors. Here are her best buys.

What’s the best swimwear for outdoor swimming? And how do you choose what to buy? From wild swimming dips to open water training and events, the right swimwear will make you more comfortable and confident.

In its purest form, outdoor swimming doesn’t require specialist swimwear. Put it this way, you could wear your undies. But loads of swimsuits claim to enhance your wild swimming experience. From adding a thermal silver lining (I’m sceptical) to go-faster compression suits, it can be hard to cut through the waffle. But that’s what these reviews are for – and for extra guidance, scroll down to my buying guide.

Your number one requirement is that your swimwear fits well. Comfort really is king. Why? Because the mental health benefits of swimming outdoors come from getting into a ‘flow state’. Uncomfortable swimwear will distract you and therefore detract from your swimming experience. So, try on swimwear and don’t be afraid to exchange it if it’s not right.

At a glance

Best overall swimsuit for open water swimming: Deakin & Blue X-Back Swimsuit

Best sustainable swimsuit for pool and open water: Wallien Yemaya Swimsuit

Best long-sleeved open water swimsuit: Alpkit Dulsie

Best vibrant sustainable swimsuit: Batoko Swimsuit

Best two-piece for open water swimming: Deakin & Blue Sports Swimbra

1/ Deakin & Blue X-Back Swimsuit

Best overall swimsuit for open water swimming

Specifications

Reversible

Available in sizes 8-24, AA-HH cups

Made responsibly in East London, UK by seamstresses paid a fair wage

Made from waste fabrics and fibres, including ECONYL® – a regenerated yarn made from ocean waste

Hyper-resistant to chlorine, salt water, UV rays and oils

Reasons to buy: Soft, comfortable shape and fabric, inclusive sizing, supportive bust, beautiful design and tailoring, reversible designs, sustainably made, durable

Reasons to avoid: Higher price point, otherwise no reason at all, we all love this swim suit!

This is hands-down the most comfortable, supportive, beautiful swimsuit I’ve found. On its own or underneath a wetsuit, it’s an absolute joy to wear.

Deakin & Blue is an independent, sustainable brand founded by a swimmer. And it shows. From the X-Back shape and flattering tailoring to bust-sizing and durable eco-fabrics, it feels perfectly designed for outdoor swimming.

You pick your size based on your dress size and bra cup size. This is great if you wear different sizes on your top and bottom. It also means that the swimsuit is super supportive even for a bigger bust.

The cross-back shape isn’t just beautiful, it also allows you to move your arms freely with no slippage. And the fabric is so soft – there’s absolutely no chafing. I also love that the swimsuit’s reversible – you kind of get two swimsuits in one.

Deakin & Blue’s swimwear is on the pricey side. But with great eco-credentials and durability, and because it makes you feel like a million dollars, it’s a worthy investment.

2/ Chilly Swim Star Bum

Best neoprene swimsuit for winter dipping

Specifications

Made of 2mm durable, limestone neoprene

Warmth for torso and chest

Ultra-flex Lycra lining

Available in sizes 8-18

Reasons to buy: Warm, flexible, feels gorgeous to wear

Reasons to avoid: A wriggle to get on, no good for swimming front crawl.

Sometimes you put on a swimsuit that makes you walk a bit taller. This beautiful limestone neoprene swimsuit did just that. It’s a right wriggle to get on, but once in, it feels incredible.

If you’re looking for extra warmth for your cold water dips, Chilly Swim has the answer. Made from a super-soft, stretchy limestone neoprene, it keeps your torso warmer for those winter swims.

From a sustainability point of view, limestone neoprene has the lowest carbon footprint of any wetsuit production. But it’s also that you’re shopping with a tiny cottage industry.

The downside of this gorgeous, soft, stretchy limestone neoprene is that it gapes when you swim front crawl. But if you buy it for dipping, you won’t be disappointed.

3/ Deakin & Blue Sports Swimbra

Best outdoor swimming bikini

Specifications

Super soft, high quality, sustainable Italian Lycra®

Made from recycled yarn ECONYL® from regenerated waste

High-quality, water-resistant YKK back zip.

Durable and designed to last.

Twice as resistant to chlorine, salt water and oils than standard Lycra. Full UV protection.

Designed and manufactured responsibly in London, UK.

Reasons to buy: Comfortable, supportive, inclusive sizing range, great sustainable credentials, Facetime fitting help, repair service

Reasons to avoid: Comes up small – we had to size up

Sometimes I prefer to wear a bikini, especially under a wetsuit. So, it’s a joy to find a supportive bikini that doesn’t chafe.

Bikinis aren’t just for the beach. In open water swimming, they allow for mix-and-match sizing and easy changing. They’re also great for the tall and long torsoed among us.

Disclaimer – I’m a die-hard fan and long-time customer of Deakin & Blue’s. I love their ethics, inclusive sizing and diverse models – they use actual customers and have a strict no-retouching policy. So, I was delighted when they updated their Swimbra design.

The bikini is super supportive. Thanks to soft fabric and seams and the racerback design, there’s no chafing at all. The bottoms are flattering with good coverage and a high waist, even on long torsos.

The sizing was too small to get on over broad shoulders. This was solved by going up a size on the top, though – luckily, Deakin & Blue’s customer care is great.

4/ Batoko Swimsuit

Best vibrant sustainable swimsuit

Specifications

Recycled fabric content: 85% polyester 15% elastane (spandex)

Digitally printed

Fully lined

Scooped back

Excellent bust support and coverage without the need for cups, wiring or shelf bra

Designed to fit a variety of body shapes and lengths

Reasons to buy: Gorgeous fun designs, inclusive sizing range, sustainably made, good value, supports charities

Reasons to avoid: Only one style/fit, no bust support

If you’re an outdoor swimmer, you’ve probably seen Batoko swimsuits. These gorgeous sea-themed swimsuits are everywhere. And, with great eco-credentials and fun designs, it’s easy to see why.

We were drawn to the vibrant, bold designs. Crabs, jellyfish, narwhals or puffins – it was a struggle to choose one. But, in the end, we went for seals – a proportion of the proceeds from its sales goes to supporting grey seal rescue and rehabilitation at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

The designs are just as vibrant in real life. And, with lined eco-fabric, the swimsuit feels super durable and great quality. We loved the choice of sizes from small to 3XL (UK 6-8 to 24) and found them to be true to size.

While they fit a variety of body shapes and heights, my largeish bust felt squashed. I also found that the scoop-back design means that the straps are liable to slip off your shoulders.

For brightening up swims on a dull day and great eco credentials, we gave Batoko’s swimsuit four stars.

5/ Wallien Yemaya Swimsuit

Best sustainable swimsuit for pool and open water

Specifications

Italian recycled fabrics

Made from discarded fish nets

Super stretch & feather soft

Max shoulder mobility

Lined

Ultra-chlorine resistant

UPF50+ sun protection

Reasons to buy: Stylish cut and colours, durable, great cut for swimming comfort, high quality, good sustainable credentials

Reasons to avoid: Higher price point, no bust support

Stylish, durable and sustainably made – we love Wallien’s swimwear for wild swimming. The Yemaya swimsuit is a beautifully made piece: fully lined, flexible and comfortable.

Our tester loved the flattering cut, particularly around the shoulders, aloowing freedom of movement when she was swimming. Similarly, the cut around the bum provided good coverage and movement. And best of all, there was no chafing or slippage.

The zip makes the swimsuit easy to put on and take off, even with cold hands. And the lining means that there’s no chance of it going see-through, and it also gives a bit of extra warmth.

Made from ultra chlorine-resistant fabric, this swimsuit is fantastic for pool-to-open water training.

At 5’ 8” (173cm), our tester found it a little bit short in the body, and without defined cup support it ‘streamlined’ her bust. Having said that, for quality, comfort and sustainability, we can’t fault it.

6/ Alpkit Dulsie

Best long-sleeved open water swimsuit

Specifications

Made in Italy from ECONYL®

Shape-retaining stretch fabric

Lined body panel

Long-sleeves and UPF 50+

Durable and long-lasting: chlorine and sun-cream resistant fabric

The high-performance stretch fabric

Low-profile seams

Extra-long back zip

Reasons to buy: Comfortable, good coverage without being frumpy, quality fabric with smooth seams, flattering, great size range, value for money

Reasons to avoid: Zip slips open a little on longer swims

Comfortable and flattering, we love Alpkit’s long-sleeved swimsuit for added protection and coverage when swimming outdoors.

A long-sleeved swimsuit is great for keeping wind chill at bay and saving time – and water pollution – by negating the need for suncream.

Our tester is a committed bikini-wearing cold water swimmer, so she was surprised that this long-sleeved swimsuit should become her favourite. It’s a testament to how comfortable and flattering she found The Dulsie.

The lined front panel gives confidence, helping the swimsuit keep its shape and coverage, and providing some bust support. It also has two-tone tailoring, which is subtly flattering making you feel good while you wear it. A big plus for our tester is its good bum coverage with no risk of slippage.

With true-to-size fitting, the wide neck and long back zip makes it quick and easy to put on and take off. Unlike some swimsuits with a wide neck, the Dulsie doesn’t gape. Despite its long sleeves, it was easy to peel off when wet, even with cold hands.

The only niggle we could find was that the top of the zip opened a little bit on a longer swim, which snagged our tester’s hair when she sighted. Nevertheless, we gave it 4.5 stars as a great all-around open water swimsuit.

7/ Orca Women’s Core One Piece Swimsuit

Best sporty one-piece swimsuit

Specifications

Ultra-resistant to chlorine

Made from recycled materials

Compressive fit

Reasons to buy: Soft, comfortable shape and fabric, attractive shape for a sporty swimsuit, made from 80% recycled material, durable and good quality, reasonable price

Reasons to avoid: Doesn’t feel compressive, sizing comes up small

The Core One Piece is Orca’s good-looking, quality take on the classic, sporty swimsuit.

A big fan of the sea swimming brand, Orca, our tester was drawn to the swirly, oceanic animal print. Made from good quality fabric, she found it comfortable on its own or underneath a wetsuit.

The swimsuit is cut to allow for free movement. And the racer back negates against strap slippage, so the swimsuit will stay put for your swim.

While she found the swimsuit very comfortable, she didn’t feel that it was compressive. She also felt that the sizing was small – she had to go up a size. However, the Orca website does advise choosing the size up, especially if you’re between sizes.

If you’re looking for a simple, sporty swimsuit for pool or open water training, the Core One Piece is a great option.

Buying guide: How to choose the best open water swimwear

The key to maximising outdoor swimming’s many health and wellbeing benefits is comfort. A pinching seam, rubbing fabric or flimsy strap will get you out of your ‘flow state’ and into your head. At best, this will distract you. And, at worst, it will make you self-conscious and damage your confidence.

Your swimwear should feel like it’s not there at all. It should hold your body and support you, which makes you more streamlined, comfortable and warm. But it shouldn’t pinch, squeeze, chafe or flap around.

So, your priority when shopping for swimwear is to find somewhere with great customer service and hassle-free returns. Don’t be afraid to shop online – there’s a lot of value in trying on swimwear in the privacy of your own home.

Use the sizing guides and fitting advice. Better still, find a retailer that shows its swimwear on different bodies. This won’t just give you an idea of how it looks on different women, it will also show that the swimwear has been made for a good size range.

Swimsuit or bikini?

Choosing a one or two-piece is down to preference. But it’s also a matter of practicality. Depending on how you swim, you may find one works better than the other.

Swimsuits: A one-piece is great for swimming ‘skins’ – without a wetsuit. It can work a bit like a swimsuit, offering gentle compression, streamlining and protection. If you usually swim in hot climates, consider choosing long sleeves for UV protection.

Bikinis: Traditionally for sunbathing, don’t discount the two-piece for serious swimming. Great for those of us who are taller or wear different sizes on our tops and bottoms, they’re also fantastic under wetsuits for easy dressing.

Wetsuit or skins?

In addition to a great fit, think about your neoprene needs. Skins swimmers (those who swim without a wetsuit) should look for:

Gentle compression to help blood flow

Streamlining

Protection from the sun and sea creatures

Durability

Cut and style to allow freedom of movement

As well as the above, wetsuit wearers should look for minimal fastenings and smooth seams. This will help you avoid chafing under your wetsuit.

If you want extra warmth without wearing a full wetsuit, consider a thermal or neoprene swimsuit. Sleeveless or long-sleeved, these provide a thicker, warm layer around your core. Add neoprene gloves and booties for extra warmth.

The best-fitting swimwear

When you try on your swimwear, it should feel comfortable. More than that, it should make you feel confident. Here are a few things to look for:

Straps: Do they tug down or slip off your shoulders? Your straps shouldn’t leave red marks or fall off.

Bust: Are your breasts supported and secure? Your bust should feel held but not squashed. Avoid padding and underwires.

Crotch and bum: Your swimwear should fit your bottom how you like it and feel comfortable – you can choose anything from a thong to short legs.

Seams: You should have a smooth feel to avoid chafing while you swim.

Sustainability: buy once, buy well

Finally, you have the buying power to make good choices for people, the planet and your purse. The buy once, buy well principle is that if you spend time and thought choosing the right swimwear, you won’t waste money and resources on swimwear that doesn’t last or isn’t fit for purpose. Instead, think about: