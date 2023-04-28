The Standard Horizon Explorer GX1700 VHF radio is a smart looking ships radio. Tech Editor, Fox Morgan gives their review after four years of using it.

Standard Horizon Explorer VHF Radio

The Explorer series of VHF radios from Standard Horizon are all good but what makes this one a 5 star review?

I replaced my previous DSC VHF radio back in 2019 when I wanted to expand my radio comms to the helm position by way of a command mic and my previous basic model of a different brand didn’t have that option.

I looked at all the VHF radio options on the market that had capacity for a command mic and the Standard Horizon Explorer GX1700 VHF radio ( Superseded by the equally excellent GX1800) stood out to me as great value for money.

The unit was an easy install and came with an array of bracketry for any style of mounting. I prefer to flush mount in my nav station area but it could easily be surface mounted too.

The built in GPS makes this a doddle to install too.

The command mic option for this is a game changer as I sail solo and double handed most of the time.

The menus are easy to navigate. The DSC button is easy to locate on the unit by touch alone.

I have nothing bad to report on this radio unit at all. It has been a brilliant bit of kit. I only wish I had installed a unit with a command mic option sooner.

Specifications

• DSC

• Built in GPS

• Navigate to DSC distress call with compass screen

• Enter save and nav to waypoint with compass page

• Lat/Long, SOG and COG displayed

• NOAA weather channel selection with alert

• NMEA input and output

• Command Mic capable

• dimensions 15cm W x 8.6cm H x 9cm D

