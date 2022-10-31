Spinnaker Hass Automatic Watch Review

The Spinnaker Hass Automatic watch brings all the joy of a traditional analogue timepiece. If you want to ditch the computers and keep it simple then this is definitely worth a look.

Spinnaker Hass Automatic watch

The Spinnaker Hass Automatic watch is waterproof to 300m and requires no batteries as this watch self winds from the motion of your hand through every day movement. It feels reassuringly sturdy with it’s all metal band and easy to read rating bezel.

The winder unscrews to allow time, day and date adjustment and that my friends is all there is to this gorgeous watch. At least as far as the wearer is concerned.

Behind that metal back is the smooth Japanese workings of a self winding watch. When it arrived in the box the watch was still and inactive. But the moment I removed it from the box it started to self wind. With just a small amount of movement, the second hand was moving.

You’ll see that the back of the Spinnaker Hass automatic watch is more of a domed shape to allow space to house that self winding mechanism as well as the waterproofing. As with all things, there’s a tradeoff. If you want to go electric free and remain affordable to mere mortals then the mechanism to self wind will take up more space than say a battery powered quartz movement.

The rotating bezel has a positive feel to the click and as per most standard dive designed watches the rotating bezel fits the brief. For some it may be a little slippery if you are rotating it with gloves on.

Every user moving part on the watch feels nicely machined and sturdy.

The passive glow in the dark of the hands and digits works well once powered up with a lamp or head torch. The day and date will be useful for anyone scrolling through a tide book or making log book entries.

I love this safety yellow colourway as it really stands out and is easy to read. This might not be to everyone’s taste though which is fine because the Spinnaker Hass comes in 9 different colourways.

Best be quick though, this watch is selling out all over the place due to high demand.

For sailors who want to a sleek non electric time piece and for those divers who like to go under the water as well as on it.

Price: from £375

Buy the Spinnaker Hass now on eBay

Buy Spinnaker Hass from Spinnaker