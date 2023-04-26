Sealskinz Waterproof Insulated Gloves Review

Sealskinz waterproof insulated gloves make some bold claims about their waterproofing. Tech Editor Fox Morgan tested these and gives their review.

SEALSKINZ Waterproof All Weather Insulated Glove

I’ve had these sealskinz waterproof insulated gloves for a good number of years now and they get hauled out of storage a few times a year when :

A the weather is inclement

B my hands are cold

C when all of my other gloves are drenched already

Since I sail in the Northern Hemisphere mostly around Britain, then this is actually quite an frequent occurance.

For the first half hour of putting them on, it feels utterly divine, to have warm and dry hands.

But whilst those Sealskinz insulated gloves MAY be waterproof. Those cuffs aren’t. Now I have no way of knowing which way the water gets in, but I can only imagine it’s running down my arms or getting in via the cuffs. But eventually the gloves go the way of all gloves, and they get soggy inside and out.

The cuffs are a bit of a faff. Working out which way they should interface with my foulies is always a conundrum. Under he jacket waterproof cuff means water can get up inside my jacket and they’re a bit small to go over the waterproof cuff on my jacket. I think ideally they should be longer and thinner cuffs to enable them to go easily up and under the jacket cuff.

most of the time I give up trying to do up the cuffs.

And kiss goodbye to any dexterity. These gloves aren’t really suited to dealing with control lines, but hanging on to a tiller or wheel is fine.

As is snoozing in the cockpit sneakily when on watch… They definitely keep your hands warm when tucked snugly under a dry sprayhood.

They take a long time to dry and the fleecy liner sticks to your hands, so if you’re trying to put wet/damp hands into them… good luck.

I still like them though. They’re the warmest gloves I’ve got, alongside the Musto helming gloves that are no longer made.

