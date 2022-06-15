North Sails Performance Trimmers fast dry shorts review

Toby Hodges tests out North Sails' new Trimmers fast dry shorts and finds them to be light and stretchy providing ease of movement and, after a year on test, they are showing impressive longevity

North Sails Performance is a new venture into high end wet weather sailing gear by the world’s largest sailmaker and if these Trimmer Fast Dry Shorts are anything to go by, they will appeal to many performance sailors.

Last year we put North Sails Performance Offshore foulies to the test, and our Rubicon 3 skippers were suitably impressed with the light weight and high quality of the garments, which are designed by Nigel Musto.

The Trimmer Fast Dry Shorts are by far the lightest and stretchiest shorts I’ve ever worn, barring surf-style board shorts. They give the ease and flexibility of movement board shorts provide, however, these are proper sailing shorts with a zip, belt loops and pockets.

The stretch is excellent, providing full flexibility of movement – and with an extra wide gusset, you don’t feel in the least bit constricted. So they are ideal for those with highly active roles on board, those prone to lunging on deck, or if you want to pack one pair of sailing shorts that you can also use for running, cycling, and swimming. They’re also light and cool (in feel) to wear, ideal for the summer.

The Trimmer shorts use a man-made fast dry, four-way stretch fabric (88% Polyamide (nylon), with the 12% Elastane (Spandex) helping the stretch), which also wicks moisture and offers UV40+ protection. They need to be cold washed.

I like the deep pockets, but have slight reservations over the side zipped entry of the thigh pockets. Personally I find a top zip more practical as things won’t fall out when you undo the zip, however these are designed to suit those sitting on the rail.

After a season’s use they appear to be durable and well made, with the stitching all still intact.

