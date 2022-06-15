Musto LPX Primaloft Stretch Midlayer Jacket review

Toby Hodges tests the Musto LPX Midlayer jacket and finds it the ideal addition to an autumn or spring sailing kit bag

The Musto LPX Primaloft Stretch Midlayer Jacket has been my go-to jacket for the autumn and spring seasons both ashore and afloat and remains in excellent condition.

The purpose of Midlayer jackets is to create a comfortable warming layer. The Musto LPX jacket, part of Musto’s high performance lightweight range, feels like putting on a light sleeping bag, thanks to its soft and snag free material, which also makes it easy to don or remove a shell above it.

Stretch panels under the arms and on the back provide the ‘stretch’ in the jacket’s name

The fit is obviously important for any sailing jacket, so I am fortunate that the medium fits me perfectly. The design is body mapped to promote breathability and insulation. But to aid fit, there are elasticated cuffs and an adjustable hem.

I prefer a midlayer style jacket to have a hood and the Musto one is really cosy, with a zip that comes up over the chin. An internal pocket would be nice but I guess that’s against the streamline, lightweight design of this garment.

Ideal for those seeking lightweight insulation, whether for a midlayer or outer shell when warm weather sailing, and one that is stylish enough to wear ashore too.

