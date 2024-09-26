Gill Helmsman winter sailing gloves review

A sailing glove for the winter needs to be warm, even when it gets wet, and still allow you to conduct the majority of tasks on deck without needing to be taken off. It’s perhaps one of the hardest items for manufacturers to get right – it’s one big compromise and we’ve never found the perfect glove.

Designed to be worn only when helming, the Gill Helmsman gloves were good for those long nights when not much is happening on deck. They kept out the wind and rain well. The problem with a lined glove is that as soon as the hand is wet, they are far too difficult to get back on – which is when you need them most.

I tend to keep the helming gloves for purely that. I don’t operate any of the key areas of the boat, such as line handling or winches. They can be a bit bulky with the extra padding a helming glove gives, especially a warmer one like these. Whilst every glove is a compromise of dexterity, they do offer a real comfort of hand warmth at the helm on a cold dry day. I find wearing a really thin glove liner on my hand first helps slipping winter gloves like these, with a liner that sticks, can help avoid that stickiness.

Silky glove liners like the ones motorbikers wear can be useful for us boaters/sailors.

Features: a waterproof, windproof and breathable glove with webbing and drawcord wrist adjustment.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.