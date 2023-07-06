Fujinon Mariner WPC-XL Binoculars Review

Fujinon Mariner WPC-XL Binoculars

Specifications: Weight – 819g | Dimensions -7.2 x 2.5 x 7, / 18.3 x 6.3 x 17.8 cm

A great mid-range set of binoculars. The first thing you’ll notice is that the polycarbonate housing keeps them really light, at just 0.8kg. That really makes a difference when you’re scanning the horizon for a period of time. These binoculars also have long eye relief. Put simply, if you wear glasses, long eye relief means you can use your specs and not suffer any reduction in your field of vision.

The lenses are a good quality, although we struggled slightly in lower light. The one surprise is that the body is smooth, and that lack of grip makes them a bit slippery in the wet. It’s a strange omission for marine binoculars, but a minor grumble. The trade off is they will float with the addition of a buoyancy strap, which will one day prove to be a godsend. Serious value for money at this price.

Buy Fujinon Mariner 7×50 WPC-XL binoculars from Amazon

Buy Fujinon Mariner 7×50 WPC-XL from B&H