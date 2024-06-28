In the July 2024 issue of Yachting World magazine:

News

A brutal Transat for IMOCA skippers ahead of the Vendée Globe

Orcas sink a 50ft yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar

Features

The endless ocean – The Pacific is the world’s biggest ocean. But with so many options, how do you plan a route across?

Half a world away – A final Pacific passage from French Polynesia to New Zealand takes the Swan 37 Elixir halfway around the world

Ring of fire – Sailing from Fiji to Australia via Vanuatu’s live volcanic island of Tanna proves memorable for Kate Ashe-Leonard

A long way round – The Ocean Globe Race was all about bringing back the spirit of the early Whitbread Race. Here’s how crews fared

Yachts and Gear

Tested: Pegasus 50 – Mixing new and proven ideas, Pegasus has created a short-handed fast bluewater cruiser with a difference



An ambitious plan to remove plastic from the Pacific Ocean



The 10 best foiling dinghies – what’s the best foiling dinghy for you?

Cutting edge technical apparel you may be trying on soon

Practical

Special report – Cruising in the beautiful Isles of Scilly

5 Expert tips – Annie Lush on how to be a great crew boss

Extraordinary boats – The Cape Cod 767 Lounge