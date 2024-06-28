In the July 2024 issue of Yachting World magazine:
News
A brutal Transat for IMOCA skippers ahead of the Vendée Globe
Orcas sink a 50ft yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar
Features
The endless ocean – The Pacific is the world’s biggest ocean. But with so many options, how do you plan a route across?
Half a world away – A final Pacific passage from French Polynesia to New Zealand takes the Swan 37 Elixir halfway around the world
Ring of fire – Sailing from Fiji to Australia via Vanuatu’s live volcanic island of Tanna proves memorable for Kate Ashe-Leonard
A long way round – The Ocean Globe Race was all about bringing back the spirit of the early Whitbread Race. Here’s how crews fared
Yachts and Gear
Tested: Pegasus 50 – Mixing new and proven ideas, Pegasus has created a short-handed fast bluewater cruiser with a difference
An ambitious plan to remove plastic from the Pacific Ocean
The 10 best foiling dinghies – what’s the best foiling dinghy for you?
Cutting edge technical apparel you may be trying on soon
Practical
Special report – Cruising in the beautiful Isles of Scilly
5 Expert tips – Annie Lush on how to be a great crew boss
Extraordinary boats – The Cape Cod 767 Lounge