July 2024

In the July 2024 issue of Yachting World magazine:

News

A brutal Transat for IMOCA skippers ahead of the Vendée Globe
Orcas sink a 50ft yacht in the Strait of Gibraltar

Features

The endless ocean – The Pacific is the world’s biggest ocean. But with so many options, how do you plan a route across?

Half a world away – A final Pacific passage from French Polynesia to New Zealand takes the Swan 37 Elixir halfway around the world

Ring of fire – Sailing from Fiji to Australia via Vanuatu’s live volcanic island of Tanna proves memorable for Kate Ashe-Leonard

A long way round – The Ocean Globe Race was all about bringing back the spirit of the early Whitbread Race. Here’s how crews fared

Yachts and Gear

Tested: Pegasus 50 – Mixing new and proven ideas, Pegasus has created a short-handed fast bluewater cruiser with a difference

An ambitious plan to remove plastic from the Pacific Ocean

The 10 best foiling dinghieswhat’s the best foiling dinghy for you?

Cutting edge technical apparel you may be trying on soon

Practical

Special report – Cruising in the beautiful Isles of Scilly
5 Expert tips – Annie Lush on how to be a great crew boss
Extraordinary boats – The Cape Cod 767 Lounge