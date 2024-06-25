X-Yachts XR first look: An AI approach to racing yacht design

X-Yacht's 12-strong in-house design and engineering team described using an AI method to create over 10,000 XR model variants.

This model is intended as a serious return to X-Yachts’ racing DNA, following an unprecedented hiatus since the launch of the yard’s last pure race boat, the X-41, back in 2007.

The 41ft XR is being developed by X-Yacht’s 12-strong in-house design and engineering team, with additional input from top professional racers, including Bouwe Bekking and Danish match racer Jesper Radich, plus further technical help from North Sails and Pure Design & Engineering.

They have taken what the yard describes as an AI approach to developing the hull shape, with 10,000 variants modelled. Several families were then selected for further investigation. That’s a huge change from the IMX-40 of 2000, for instance, where a total of only 20 hull variants were considered.

At the same time, a target was set to be the highest rated boat in ORCi class B at the 2025 world championships. This process led to an overall length in the 12.5m-12.8m (41ft-42ft) bracket and maximum beam of 4.10m-4.25m (13ft 5in-13ft 9in).

“This is where we are seeing the best boat speed vs rating values,” says director of design and engineering, Thomas Mielec.

Racing aims for X-Yachts XR

The first two boats are scheduled to launch early next year and will be sailed with a professional crew, aiming for a podium position in the ORC World Championship in Estonia in August 2025.

Although this may sound like a rarified campaign with little cross-over for typical private owners, the two teams will train at a new race hub in X-Yachts own marina in southern Denmark, which will allow knowledge to be captured and passed on to other owners.

Equally, the XR is intended as a multipurpose boat, with sporty cruising, and short-handed racing modes in addition to the main fully crewed focus.

Sales of around 80 boats are anticipated in the first couple of years of production – the first five had already been sold before the design’s overall length had even been determined and 10 are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.

X-Yachts XR specifications:

Hull length: 12.74m 41ft 10in

Base price approx.: €400,000 ex VAT

Fully equipped race boat price approx.: €600,000 ex VAT

Contact details: x-yachts.com

