C-monsta hanger review: makes drying kit simple

Fed up of dripping wetsuits and damp Neoprene boots, Helen Fretter tries the C-monsta wetsuit hanger and finds a real solution for looking after watersports kit

It sounds hyperbolic to call a coat hanger a game-changer, but the C-monsta hanger is one of those rare products that once you stumble upon it, you get a bit evangelical about.

My husband clearly thought I’d lost the plot when I ordered a super-sized coat hanger. Within a week he was so impressed he had ordered more so every member of our family had a dedicated C-monsta for their wetsuit and associated dinghy clobber.

Over the past summer, it’s probably been my single most used sailing accessory.

The C-monsta is a heavy duty, purpose designed hangar for wetsuits, boots and gloves.

It neatly solves the problem of how to dry kit without having damp boots and dripping wetsuits tucked all over your house, yacht, shed, or wherever else your sailing, windsurfing, paddleboarding or diving kit ends up.

The chunky central bar easily supported the weight of even the heaviest soaking adult 5mm steamer without flexing or bending. C-monsta reports that during testing the hanger was able to comfortably hold 15kgs.

Instead of a conventional fixed hook, the C-monsta hanger comes with an adjustable strap, and a non-scratch plastic oversized hook so you can hang it wherever you need – by an outdoor hose to rinse your kit off, on the car roof rack at the beach to drip dry, over a shower fitting or in the heads.

Dedicated glove and boot holders mean kit gets lost less often. By airing them upside down, and wedged open, boots and gloves also dry much faster than if they’re pegged onto a line or stuffed onto a towel rail, and consequently don’t develop that distinctive damp neoprene smell.

Above all, precious hours have been saved this summer from trying to locate that one missing boot, and fewer days on the water have started with peeling on a clammy damp suit.

The hanger is designed and made in Scotland, and posted in robust, sustainable packaging.

Buy the C-monsta wetsuit hanger from Amazon

If you enjoyed this….