Bushnell are known for their long history of hunting gear, slightly lesser known in the marine world. Fox Morgan takes a closer look at the Bushnell Marine waterproof binoculars.

Bushnell Marine 7×50 Waterproof binoculars

Best non-traditional mid-range boat binoculars

Specifications:

Magnification x Objective Lens 7×50

Close Focus 35 ft

Weight 1050grams

Waterproof

Adapts To Tripod

Eyecups Fold-down

Protective Lens Coating Fully Multi-Coated

Field of View (ft @ 1000 yds) 267

These well-specced marine binoculars from US outdoors firm Bushnell are waterproof, non slip, rubber-covered and nitrogen filled. While relatively unknown in the marine market, they have long (75 years) been associated with hunting and outdoor sports.

These operate as something of a middle ground as they have coated optics for increased light transmission and brightness and they are waterproof. They also have a single eyepiece adjustment to suit your eyesight.

Bushnell have been in the business of rugged outdoors optics for 75 years and they have a good reputation for being well made but without the premium price tag.

I like the compact size of these and the finger indents on the prism housing. They’re easy to hold and though weighty, not overly so.

They inspire confidence and are fairly quick and easy to focus in on a target on shore or a buoy in the distance for identification.

These are well worth a look and are much more affordable option than top end Steiners.

Buy Bushnell Marine 7×50 Waterproof Binoculars from Trekinn

Buy it now on Amazon (UK)