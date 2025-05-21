Lagoon 43 review: Will this voluminous new cat be the world’s most popular multihull?

The Lagoon 42 outsold every other catamaran to date, with more than 1,150 boats built. Will its replacement, the Lagoon 43, meet with similar success?

Replacing a very successful model is a huge challenge for any boatbuilder. Is it best to take a conservative approach, opting for a similar design to the original with only incremental updates and improvements? Or should they take a much more radical line, introducing innovative features that turn long established thinking on its head?

The new Lagoon 43 has a very different hull shape to its predecessor, with much broader forward sections above the waterline. Key motivations for this were to create a charter version with four equal double cabins, all with large peninsula beds, and to move the berth in the owner’s suite to the front of the boat in three-cabin layouts, without compromising the size of the bed.

This moves it as far away as possible from noise in the cockpit, from the engines, and from busy town quays when moored stern to, as well as improving natural ventilation while sleeping. The new boat also has many smaller improvements which represents a big upgrade on the original.

But how do the changes in hull shape affect handling and performance? As with other Lagoons, I found the boat surprisingly responsive even in light winds, when it could be reliably tacked on the mainsail alone. Of course a catamaran of this size weighing a whopping 13.9 tonnes (it’s 1,800kg heavier than the Lagoon 42) will never have the direct feel of a performance yacht, yet it’s responsive to the helm and easy to point the boat where you want it.

Steady sailing

Closehauled under full sail in 18-19 knots of true wind we consistently made around 7.5 knots at a true wind angle, while tacking through around 100°, although as the wind eased upwind speed fell quickly. Nevertheless, bearing away to 100° true wind angle and unfurling the Code 0 had us accelerating back to 7-7.5 knots in 12-15 knots of breeze, reducing to 6.2 knots as the true wind dropped to little more than 8 knots.

There’s noticeable acceleration as the breeze builds, yet also a reassuringly solid feel in stronger gusts. Even though this boat has huge stability Lagoon includes a fuse in the mainsheet that will release around 1m of the line if the boat is at risk of becoming overpowered. It’s a simple idea, yet could be a game changer if caught by a severe and unexpected squall.

It’s important to recognise that this is a boat for which the design brief was to maximise accommodation volumes and it’s not one intended to sail at impressive double-digit speeds downwind and reaching in strong winds. Instead, the expectation is to shorten sail early to maintain speeds of around 8 knots, with only occasional faster surfs.

Nevertheless in early sea trials off Les Sables d’Olonne in 30 knots and 3m waves in March last year the test team reported being able to keep full sail set.

Waterline beam is the same as for the Lagoon 42, so wetted surface area at lower boat speeds in light airs is more or less unchanged compared to the old model. Unfortunately, in the flat water conditions of my test, it was not possible to get a sense of how much the extra buoyancy above the static waterline forward will impact the boat’s motion when upwind in an uncomfortable sea state.

Sail area has been increased compared to the 42, but not by enough to offset a big increase in displacement. In lighter airs the boat proved less inspiring and in 10-12 knots of breeze the best tacking angle we could manage was 110°, with boat speed of little more than a disappointing five knots. In these conditions speed increased and the boat felt more responsive on bearing away a little and deploying the Code 0, but the sheeting angles of our test boat weren’t configured to allow this sail to be used upwind.

Boat handling

The raised helm station is typical Lagoon, with all sail controls at your fingertips, other than sheets and furling lines for reaching sails or asymmetric spinnakers. Visibility is good except when close-hauled on starboard tack and when reaching with a spinnaker or Code 0.

In common with most that are sold to private owners, our test boat was fitted with optional electric winches and an electric Harken FlatWinder system for the mainsheet traveller, making for very easy push-button sail handling. The traveller is located at the aft end of the bridge deck, keeping the mainsheet well clear of crew and guests, providing they’re not standing up on the flybridge.

The test boat also had the benefit of a square top mainsail, which is 13% larger than the standard sail. Overall sail area has also been increased compared to the Lagoon 42, though the new boat’s greater displacement represents 15% extra weight.

Raised helm positions can be less sociable than other options given the disconnect with the aft cockpit and saloon areas. However, there’s space for three or four people around the wide helm seat, while anyone sitting on the semi-flybridge – a feature not offered on the 42 – is almost at eye level with those at the helm station.

A solid bimini that can be fitted with side screens is provided over the helm station, but there’s no option for similar shelter above the flybridge seating as the boom is too low. The helm may therefore be a more lonely place in inclement weather, or a long night watch.

This is compounded by the lack of a dedicated navigation station at the front of the saloon, though if on watch in inclement weather it would be possible to sit on the forward end of the saloon seating, with a pilot remote and tablet for navigation. There’s a good view forward and to each side from here, but large blind spots on each quarter.

Spending time on a Lagoon has always been about far more than just the sailing – it’s about all aspects of enjoying life on the water and the new boat has been improved in many respects. In addition to the flybridge, for instance, there’s also better forward cockpit arrangement so there are now three separate socialising areas on board.

The wide bench right aft has a reversible backrest, so you can sit looking inwards towards the aft cockpit and saloon, or aft facing out over the water. It’s the first time this has been done on any Lagoon, but it’s a really neat idea and well executed. The same is true of the new gates in the aft topsides of each hull that make stepping off onto a pontoon much easier than usual from a catamaran and can be useful for safely transferring to a tender.

Multi-role living space

The changes to the hull shape allows for impressive sleeping accommodation in the hulls, with much larger forecabins, yet still space for two heads compartments with separate shower stalls in each hull, although these have folding hand basins to save space.

There’s also a refreshingly different arrangement for the owner’s accommodation in three-cabin boats, with the bed forward. This layout for owner’s versions also features on the new Lagoon 38 that was announced at boot Düsseldorf in January.

“We had this idea for years,” Lagoon’s Quentin Beraut told me, “but we couldn’t do it before having the appropriate hull shape – it required a lot of work with VPLP to get a workable design with the necessary volumes.”

Another important change is that the opening between the saloon and aft cockpit is much wider than on the Lagoon 42, with a three-section sliding door and carbon reinforcement to retain strength and stiffness around the aperture. This is transformational in creating a large single inside-outside space of around 15ft by 25-30ft. This also means it’s possible to have a big dining table that seats up to a dozen people – ideal for visits from extended family – while more intimate set ups are also possible if cruising as a couple.

The feeling of space in the saloon is enhanced through moving the mast further forward than on earlier designs. The compression post is just ahead of the galley sink, where it doesn’t get in the way of the layout and is visually unobtrusive.

Cooking and dining

A large and well-appointed galley has extensive worktop space, a four burner gas hob, 1.5 bowl sink and very extensive refrigeration, as well as plenty of stowage, including three big under floor compartments.

The saloon table can seat as many as seven people with the cockpit door closed in inclement weather, or when using air conditioning. Roughly 50% of smaller Lagoons leave the yard with aircon fitted, although the numbers vary hugely in different markets. In the USA, BVIs and Asia the figure is close to 100%, but is much lower in Europe, even among private owners based in the Mediterranean.

Another impressive aspect is the ease with which people can circulate around the boat. We had seven on board for my first sail and it still felt very spacious, with no major choke points. It’s an important factor, as it’s possible to sleep 13 people on four-cabin versions if you specify both skipper cabins in the bows and the optional additional Pullman bed in the port aft cabin.

On the downside, the interior has a surprising amount of plasticky trim, where more solid wood capping might be expected on a boat of this value, as well as a lot of 90° edges, rather than rounded corners. Some of these were already showing signs of wear on our test boat.

Construction throughout is of balsa core, with VPLP responsible for structural engineering, a function that was previously carried out by Lagoon in-house. Our test boat was fitted with an experimental ‘silent running’ package consisting of lithium batteries and two alternators per engine, plus 400W of solar and two vertical axis wind generators on the mast. The idea is to enable seven hours of air conditioning to be used overnight at low to medium settings, without recourse to running a generator, as well as running refrigeration and other hotel loads overnight.

There is provision for an optional generator under one of the seats in the forward cockpit. There’s also lots of on deck stowage for watersports, toys, bikes and so on, especially if the optional skipper cabins are not specified in the front of each hull.

Incidentally, the 42 remains in build, but with only one fairly well equipped specification and a four-cabin layout, which streamlines the production process. This enables Lagoon it sell it for €500,000 ex VAT, representing a saving of around €100,000 compared to the on the water price of a Lagoon 43 with a typical specification for owners on this side of the Atlantic.

Lagoon 43 specifications

LOA: 13.85m 45ft 5in

Hull length: 12.82m 42ft 1in

Beam: 7.69m 25ft 3in

Draught: 1.31m 4ft 4in

Displacement: 13,900kg 30,848lb

Upwind sail area: 105m2 1,130ft2

Air draught: 19.94m 65ft 5in

Base price: €499,000 ex VAT

