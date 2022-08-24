First look: X-Yachts X49E – Danish yard’s first electric yacht

The new X-Yachts X49E is the first fully electric yacht from the famous Danish yard offering a motoring range of 23 miles at 5 knots

X-Yachts has launched its first yacht with electric propulsion, a 49-footer for long distance cruising, the X49E.

The Danish yard worked closely with the owner, who wants to use his yacht for bluewater sailing. “We worked in close cooperation with the owner of build number one”, says technical manager John Morsing. “Finding the right project for our first boat with electric propulsion was crucial. This owner knows our boats well and has a strong passion for green, silent boating. He also wants to go bluewater cruising, which puts even bigger demands on the system.”

Twin 10kW Oceanvolt ServoProp electric pods are mounted below the aft cabin bunks each side. They run off a 28.8kW lithium battery bank to give around 23 miles range at 5 knots and can regenerate up to 3.5kW when sailing at 8 knots.

A 11kW diesel generator provides range extension.

The market for electric propulsion in the marine world shows no signs of slowing down, with a vast array of brands fully electrifying recent models. X-Yachts, however were keen to take a conservative approach and not create an electric yacht merely to be seen to be doing it. “We didn’t want to be first movers on this area, but preferred to wait until technology and knowledge had matured properly”, says Kræn Nielsen, CEO of X-Yachts’. ”And I’m really happy to say that the time finally is right to present the first X-Yacht with electric propulsion.”

X-Yachts X49E specifications:

LOA: 15.08m / 49’6″

LWL: 13.58m / 44’7″

Beam: 4.49m / 14’9″

Draft – Std: 2.40m / 7’10”

Draft – Deep: 2.71m / 8’11”

Builder: X-yachts.com

If you enjoyed this….