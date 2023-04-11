First look: Wally 101 – all-carbon flier

The new Wally 101 will be hitting the Med maxi circuit this summer and is built with racing in mind for a keen racer owner

Full custom yachts don’t come much fleeter than the Wally 101, an all-carbon flier from Wally, which is based on the famous Wallycento box rule.

The Wally 101 will displace around 56 tonnes when finally delivered this spring, 40% of which is ballast – not bad for a 101ft yacht! The hull itself is a sandwich construction in pre-preg carbon fibre and was joined to the deck last autumn.

The boat was recently painted snow white and sea trials will follow shortly.

Like most Wally yachts, the Wally 101 will include Magic Trim and Magic Traveller systems for easy short-handed sail handling using hydraulic cylinders hidden inside the hull. The owner is a Wally veteran and loves to race, so the rig is designed for power. There’s a 110% genoa and square-top mainsail supplying 630m2 of canvas upwind, and the yacht should be capable of speeds in excess of 20 knots. A hydraulic lifting keel optimises upwind performance, while the propeller and shaft retract into the hull to reduce drag.

That said, there’s plenty of entertaining space aboard. The central cockpit has a table for eight, sunbeds surround the scooped aft deck, and the saloon has seating and dining for up to 12. There are three guest and two crew cabins.

Expect to see this boat on the Med maxi circuit this summer.

Wally 101 specifications

LOA: 30.80m / 101ft 1in

LWL: 29.35m / 96ft 4in

Beam: 7.49m / 24ft 7in

Draught: 4.70-6.80m / 15ft 5in-22ft 4in

Displacement: 56.4 tonnes

