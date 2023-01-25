First look: Swan 55 new model to replace 54

A replacement for the timeless 54, the new Swan 55 should appeal to owner-drivers, couples and families

Why bring out a Swan 55 when you only launched a Swan 58 last year? Because they’re different boats aimed at different types of sailors and owners, says Nautor. Both are drawn by the legendary German Frers, but where the 58 is a small 60 and may often be used with professional crew, the Swan 55 is more aimed at owner-drivers, couples and families. This is a replacement for the timeless Swan 54, from which it has taken many of its leads.

The Swan 55 has a modern, beamy hull form, albeit combined with some of that deep V hull which helped make the 54 seaworthy. It also has a lower style fixed bowsprit and a completely new beach club transom design which opens and extends out on rams to create a massive bathing platform as well as revealing a lazarette and tender garage for a 2.5m RIB.

More big-boat features include options for a staysail on a ram, an electric Code fuler on the sprit, a captive mainsheet and a hydraulic gangplank. The cockpit has the smart twin telescopic tables seen on the 58, which can combine to seat 12 around, and features five electric winches as standard.

The interior invokes the cosy feeling of the 54, but with more space, in a three cabin, two heads layout, which includes a practical utility cabin with workbench and stowage in the port aft section.

A real draw is the master cabin, which is up forward again like the 54, and the options this now allows. Swan is considering offering it as a ‘super suite’ – if the Pullman cabin is removed, this space can open out to be used as a full office or TV suite adjoining the cabin and so become an indulgent two-cabin fast cruiser!

A performance version with square top mainsail and longer bowsprit is also offered.

Swan 55 specifications

Hull length: 16.60m 54ft 6in

Beam: 5.00m 16ft 5in

Draught: 2.50m 8ft 2in

Displacement: 22,450kg 49,494lb

Price: €1.8m ex VAT

Builder: nautorswan.com

