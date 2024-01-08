First look: Swan 51 – redeveloping a classic

The new Swan 51 will fit between the brand's 48 and 55 models and is set to launch in Cannes in 2025

The Swan 51 of 1981 broke new ground as it was the first German Frers design for Swan, the spark for an incredible relationship now in its fourth decade. Nautor has launched over 700 yachts to the Argentinean’s design in this time and has 14 Frers models in its latest portfolio alone. A Swan 51 was also the first yacht for Nautor’s longterm owner Leonardo Ferragamo.

So it’s a special size, but why do a new one now? Swan feels the gap is too large between its Swan 48 and the Swan 55 (plus there’s a significant €1m price differential) and says it has requests for a larger model in the style of the 48.

While it keeps the alluring, long, low lines and sleek coachroof of the 48, the 51 is ‘designed to be fun’ and adds a few extra novelties. For the first time ever on a Swan we see a roll bar option, which may affront the traditional Swan fan who hankers after clean lines but could suit the pragmatist. The arch keeps the mainsheet clear of the cockpit and helps provide sprayhood and bimini support. It comes in a comfort pack which also offers in-mast furling and a self-tacking staysail for short-handed ease.

Twin rudders could help provide shoal draught cruising appeal with the 2.05m shallow keel option. And Swan has also included the double action transom, as seen on the 55 last year, to really help boost the deck space at anchor.

If that looks too tame, a Sports version spices things up with a racing keel and 1.5m taller carbon mast, which can sport a square top main and running backstays.

The three-cabin interior with forward owner’s cabin gives you everything you have on the 48 but in a slightly larger format, says head of product marketing Vanni Galgani. This includes larger aft cabins with a mechanical space between (there is a hybrid option). It’s once again styled by Misa Poggi.

Frers remarks that “in the early days it was all about speed, speed, speed”, but there’s a “world of difference now”. He says they have looked very carefully at how to increase comfort for cruising, and that he’s asked now for 2m headroom. “You need that extra volume, but to still be attractive. We are always looking at how to make the boats easier to sail, fast and good looking.”

The Swan 51 will launch in time for Cannes Boat Show 2025.

Swan 51 specifications

Hull length: 15.55m / 51ft 0in

LOA: 16.90m / 55ft 3in

LWL: 14.67m / 48ft 1in

Beam: 4.85m / 15ft 7in

Draught: 2.45m / 8ft 0in

Displacement: 18,000kg / 39,700lb

Ballast: 6,300kg / 13,900lb

Price: €TBC

Builder: nautorswan.com

