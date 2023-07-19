First look: Swallow Yachts BayCruiser 32

The Swallow Yachts BayCruiser 32 may have traditional styling but she is a thoroughly modern trailer-sailer capable of cruising many coastal spots

Look beyond the traditional styling of the Swallow Yachts BayCruiser 32 and you’ll find a thoroughly up-to-date trailer-sailer concept with carbon rig, water ballast and deep draught (2.7m) lifting keel.

Construction is of lightweight clinker style epoxy plywood with all timber, including framing, CNC cut in house. It’s a method Swallow Yachts has already proven to be a reliable and cost effective means of producing light displacement boats with its Whisper 30 retro-style planing motor cruiser.

Total displacement is 2,300kg, which allows the boat to be towed by vans and larger 4×4 cars. While few owners will want to use a vessel of this size as a trailer sailer every weekend, it opens up a myriad of options for a longer summer cruise: western Scotland, the Friesian islands, south Brittany, or even the Baltic and Mediterranean are within reasonably easy towing reach.

Despite the low freeboard that helps contribute to the light displacement, the four to six berth interior will be spacious by the standards of daysailers and weekenders, with 1.9m of headroom.

Swallow Yachts BayCruiser 32 specifications

LOA: 9.76m / 32ft 0in

Beam: 2.87m / 9ft 5in

Draught keel up: 0.44m / 1ft 5in

Draught keel down: 2.70m / 8ft 9in

Displacement: 2,300kg / 5,070lb

Price: £154,000 ex VAT

Builder: swallowyachts.com

