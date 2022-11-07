First look: Spirit 72DH a contemporary classic

We take a look at the recently announced Spirit 72DH, which marks something of a change for the British based company with a very contemporary interior

Spirit Yachts’ latest launch, the Spirit 72DH, embodies the key features that make these boats so desirable, while also marking a break with tradition for the company.

All the hallmarks for which the marque is renowned, including the modern and efficient underwater profile, an easily handled powerful rig and stunning exterior lines, are still there. The same is true of the exquisite woodwork that’s both a work of art and produces a lightweight and very stiff structure.

However, the 72DH interior represents a step-change offering a much more open and contemporary feel than any of the yard’s previous deckhouse designs.

“The owners wanted to introduce a more modern style,” explains CEO and head of design Sean McMillan. “So we opened up the interior to let in more natural light and maximise the central entertaining space.”

White satin painted panels and an LED lighting system complement the warmth of natural timber, while staying true to the owner’s brief. The spacious saloon has seating for eight around an expanding mahogany table, with natural light enhanced by a pair of Spirit’s trademark overhead fantail decklights.

Despite the fine lines there’s stowage on deck for a wide range of watersports toys, plus a folding F-RIB tender, while the cockpit has seating for up to 10 around a central table with an integrated drinks fridge. Gear includes electric under deck headsail furlers and a rotating padeye to which asymmetric spinnakers can be tacked, providing easy handling and clean aesthetics.

Spirit 72DH specifications

LOA: 22.10m 72ft 6in

LWL: 15.9m 52ft 2in

Beam: 4.80m 15ft 9in

Draught: 3.01m 10ft 2in

Displacement: 26,000kg 57,300lb

Guide price: £3,125,000 ex VAT

Builder: spirityachts.com

