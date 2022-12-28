First look: RM 1380 – largest new yacht from the French marque

The RM 1380 is set to be the biggest boat this popular French brand has produced and could well suit bluewater cruisers

I like RM 1380 and I’m clearly not alone in appreciating these (typically) brightly coloured plywood epoxy fast cruisers – with over 500 hulls launched during the La Rochelle yard’s 30 or more years in production. It describes this latest (now its largest) 45-footer as ‘the perfect balance of style, velocity and bluewater cruising.’

The RM 1380 includes many of the features that have made the RM name what it is, including the combination of plywood hulls and foam sandwich glassfibre decks, deep cockpit coamings and inboard winches sited forward in the protection of the coachroof. Then there are the light, open interiors, and the versatile draught options for lift or twin keels. The latter are bolted to a galvanised steel structure.

The Marc Lombard hull shape features his characteristic reverse sheerline, together with a sizable coachroof that blends well with these lines. The powerful shape, which is angular and chined to suit its plywood construction, creates a stiff result on the water. A light displacement of under 10 tonnes for this model, combined with beamy aft sections and twin rudder control, should prove fun off the breeze.

Piaton Design has styled the bright interior, which looks like it has bountiful natural light. It is offered as a three cabin version with forward master, or alternatively this can be split in half to create a fourth cabin.

The 1380 is billed as a bluewater cruiser, but for those considering long voyages, the tankage may be a limiting factor at just 150lt for fuel and 270lt for water. However, there are options to upgrade these to 300lt and 400lt respectively – a watermaker will top the ‘to add’ list for many.

Each RM looks unique because each comes with the owner’s choice of paint finish. This new flagship model is due to make its debut at the Paris and Düsseldorf boat shows in December and January.

RM 1380 specifications

LOA: 14.40m 47ft 3in

Hull length: 13.30m 43ft 8in

Beam: 4.50m 14ft 9in

Twin keel draught: 1.95m 6ft 5in

Lift keel draught: 1.45m-3.35m 4ft 9in-11ft 0in

Price: €393,600 ex VAT

Builder: rm-yachts.com

