First look: New ClubSwan 41

This new ClubSwan 41 designed by Juan Kouyoumdjian aims to fill a gap in Swan's range between the Swan 45 and the 36

Almost throughout Nautor Swan’s history its yachts have been popular and at times extremely successful choices for offshore racing. The Swan 45 that sold more than 50 boats between 2001 and 2002, for instance, was a great success for the yard. However, the past few years have seen a focus on inshore oriented designs among the smaller size boats, including the foiling Swan 36.

Nautor’s latest model addresses this gap in its current range with a Juan Kouyoumdjian design intended to be competitive in offshore races and regattas around the world. It also offers the possibility of a sport-cruising mode, thanks to a stylish and practical interior by Lucio Micheletti.

The ClubSwan 41 is a strict one-design with a professionally managed class organisation, although the sail plan has options to enable owners to optimise for specific events or for easy short-handed cruising. At the same time, the boat is conceived to perform well under the ORC rating system, and Kouyoumdjian says he spent “considerable time developing the hull shape of VMG up and down racing”.

In profile the boat has many of the attributes of the style of today’s offshore performance yachts. However, looking head-on reveals a different story: maximum beam at deck level is very generous and is carried right aft, making this boat wider than the ClubSwan 50. Yet the waterline is relatively narrow and it has a single-rudder.

The rig features a square top mainsail and running backstays, with the expectation that the second reef will be positioned so that it clears the stays.

ClubSwan 41 specifications

Hull length: 12.50m / 41ft 0in

Beam: 4.40m / 14ft 5in

Draught: 2.40m / 7ft 10in

Displacement: 6,200kg / 13,700lb

Upwind sail area: 97.4m2 / 1,050ft2

Price: POA

Builder: nautorswan.com

If you enjoyed this….