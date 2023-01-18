First look: Najad 450CC – next generation model

After years of success, the Najad 450CC has been reborn incorporating important feedback from owners to improve the design

Najad’s Judel Vrolijk-designed 440 from 2005 was very well regarded at the time and later further improved to create the 450CC in 2016. Now the Swedish yard has launched a new model, Najad 450CC based on the same hull, but with important updates that incorporate feedback from existing owners and also give the boat a more contemporary feel.

These include longer coachroof windows, bigger hull portlights and panoramic windows in the stern. The deck layout has been tidied up, including flush hatches and a below-deck headsail furler, plus modifications to facilitate handling Code sails and gennakers. There’s also a new sail locker forward to give space to stow these. The first Next Generation model is scheduled for launch in 2023.

Najad 450CC specifications

LOA: 13.50m / 44ft 3in

Beam: 4.05m / 13ft 3in

Draught: 2.40 or 2.10m / 7ft 10in or 6ft 11in

Displacement: 14,200kg / 31,200lb

Sail area: 102m2 / 1,100ft2

Price: SEK5,596,000 ex VAT (approx £440,000)

Builder: najad.com

If you enjoyed this….