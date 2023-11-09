First look: MCP 68 – luxury yacht meets trawler-style motorsailer

The MCP 68 is a modern design with beam carried right aft, which helps create a powerful hull, while also creating room to house a large tender garage at the stern

A luxury yacht meets a rugged trawler-style motorsailer, all wrapped in a purposeful explorer look in this MCP 68 from Brazil. Hull numbers two and three are being delivered this year and the fourth is in build.

The family run yard, headed up by Damien and Manoel Chaves, has been building aluminium sail and motor yachts for over four decades, “which are sailing the world from south high latitudes (Ushuaia and Antarctica) to the warm and shallow anchorages of the Brazilian coast and the Mediterranean seas,” says Damien.

The MCP 68 is built with an aluminium hull and a low density composite superstructure to keep weight down. The modern design with beam carried right aft helps create a powerful hull, while also creating room to house a large tender garage at the stern.

The prominent arch may look like a spoiler from a 1990s rally car, but incorporates a hydraulic crane to lift the dinghy. A hydraulically-powered retractable mechanism swings the keel and allows it to act as a shock absorber to lift in case of impact. It’s designed to take up minimal space, yet provide a shallow draught of under 2m.

A key feature is the full protection provided by the solid superstructure for the large centre cockpit, deck saloon and pilothouse. This leaves accommodation and engineering within the hull. As well as the forward and/or aft king size double master staterooms, guest double cabins also have good privacy, accessed each side via their own companionways amidships.

Watertight alloy bulkheads surround a walk-in engine room with standing headroom, and there’s the type of ventilated electronic technical area you’re more likely to find on a superyacht.

The fourth 68 in build is for a European client and MCP hopes to present it at the Cannes yacht show in autumn 2024.

MCP 68 specifications

LOA: 20.80m / 68ft 3in

LWL: 20.80m / 68ft 3in

Beam: 5.50m / 18ft 1in

Draught: 1.9-4.15m / 6ft 3in-13ft 7in

Displacement: 32,900kg / 72,531lb

Fuel: 2,640lt / 581gal

Water: 2,370lt / 521gal

Builder: mcpyachts.com

