First look: GT325

We take a look at the recently announced GT325, which promises to be a powerful and robust boat for coastal cruising

Nearly 10 years after GT Yachts launched the GT35, the company has re-emerged with a brand-new boat: the GT325.

The original GT35 was designed by Stephen Jones and built by Windboats in Norfolk. It proved to be an exceptionally powerful, fast and roomy cruiser but, for GT Yachts, the expense and practicalities of out-sourcing production simply didn’t add up and only one boat was launched.

Conrad Cockburn of GT Yachts had already formulated plans with Jones for further designs in the range, one of which was for an enlarged and updated version of Jones’s Sadler 290. These plans went on hold until the arrival of investor and co-director Jerry Ramsdale allowed the company to take production in-house and move to Mercury Yacht Harbour on the Hamble.

The GT325 was conceived for coastal cruising, offering a choice of fin or twin keels, wheel or tiller steering and a vast amount of room inside a high-volume hull that’s just under the critical 10m (32ft 10in) length for marina berthing.

The cockpit is unusually deep, with high coamings, a small fixed windscreen and a transom door that hinges down to form a swimming platform. With the door raised, the cockpit is fully enclosed. Security on deck is ensured by substantial bulwarks incorporated in the deck moulding.

For all the emphasis on security and creature comforts, however, sailing performance was right at the top of the list of priorities from the start. And, as you would expect, the boat comfortably exceeds the requirements for RCD Category A classification.

Cockburn, a chartered engineer and a naval architect himself, has worked with Jones to create what should be a powerful and robust boat. For a start, keels are cast in lead and bolted to a moulded stub (or stubs if you have a twin-keeler) to ensure the lowest possible centre of gravity. Fibres in the vacuum-infused hull run from one side, down into the stub(s) and across to the other side to form one continuous laminate.

In terms of structure and attention to detail, GT Yachts are keen to stress that no corners are being cut.

A deck-stepped mast supports the generous 15/16ths rig. A self-tacking jib will be standard, or you can choose a 115% headsail. In-mast furling will be another option, and fitted to the first boat.

The 325 will have the master cabin in the bow, forward of which will be a large deck locker. The heads and shower will be aft, opposite the galley, and a forward

heads can be fitted.

The GT325 is due to make its world debut at the Southampton Boat Show (Stand E029).

GT325 specifications

LOA: 9.97m / 32ft 8in

LWL: 9.00m / 29ft 6in

Beam: 3.56m / 11ft 8in

Displacement: 5,650kg / 12,456lb

Price ex VAT: from £210,000

Builder: gtyachts.com

