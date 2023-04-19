First look: Frers 59m – a fusion of classic looks and low freeboard

Toby Hodges brings news of the Frers 59m, a new 59m ketch from the pen of designer, Germán Frers which offers classic styling without and comfort within

Nearly 20 years after delivering the famous Adèle, Vitters is nearing completion of a new 59m ketch – this time drawn by Germán Frers. The boat is again a fusion of classic looks and low freeboard above the waterline with a totally contemporary hull and appendages for fast, efficient sailing.

There’s a tall bow and a long counter stern with three wooden deck houses – the aftermost one reserved for the owner, with direct access from their suite below; the main one shelters a raised saloon; while the forward entrance just aft of the mainmast is for crew.

The ketch has twin rudders and a hydraulic lifting keel with 3m of travel. This gives her the righting moment to set 1,650m2 of sail upwind on her two carbon masts from Southern Spars. Downwind it’s an eye-watering 3,980m2. Everything is on push button hydraulic controls.

Flush decks will conceal the 7m Xtender in the foredeck well, as well as big 1.8m reels for stowing the headsails. Accommodation below is more classic than contemporary. There’s a full-beam owner’s cabin aft with its own bathtub and room for four more guest doubles.

Frers 59m specifications

LOA: 59.0m / 193ft 7in

LWL: 48.73m / 159ft 11in

Beam: 10.17m / 33ft 4in

Draught: 5.00-8.00m / 16ft 5in-26ft 3in

Displacement: 330 tonnes

