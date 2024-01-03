First look: Contest 63CS

This new Contest 63CS is just the right size to be sailed either with crew or without according to the Dutch builder of the yacht

The run of Georg Nissen-designed Contest 62CSs finished 10 years ago and what we can be assured of with the new generation of Judel/Vrolijk designed hulls is a lot more volume for the length. This new Contest 63CS has an owner’s suite below that beamy aft deck and still provides the option for two or three guest cabins forward.

The Dutch yard describes this as the new sweet spot, as it’s long enough to offer identically-sized guest cabins plus a crew cabin if wanted, yet can still be handled easily enough to not warrant needing a crew. To facilitate such decisions, the yard has created some useful options. This includes three- or four-cabin layouts, all with the option for a bunk cabin, while the three-cabin versions can have a large workshop-cum-sail locker forward or a crew cabin.

Depending on their sailing programme, owners can also choose in-mast or in-boom furling, a self-tacking jib, twin headsails and the option for an integrated structural luff Code sail furler on the bowsprit. All of which makes it easy to imagine how you could spec it up more for performance or ease of handling accordingly.

This new small superyacht will have an interior by Wetzels Brown Partners: when we consider the last few Contest models this should prove a tasteful mix of elegant and contemporary. The first is due to launch in the late spring.

If you enjoyed this….