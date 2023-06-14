First look: ClubSwan 43 – first UK-built Swan

The ClubSwan 43 is intended as a crossover boat offering a pure one-design or ORC racing experience and will be built in the UK - the first time ever for a Swan

One design classes used to provide top-level racing for huge numbers, as anyone who raced Lightwave 395s, Sigma 38s or X-99s in the late 1980s, or J/109s and even J/111s more recently can testify. However, the proliferation of new designs means the big fleets that used to provide such good racing can no longer be achieved, with one very notable exception: Nautor Swan.

Ever since the launch of the ClubSwan concept, a combination of strategically-planned new models, plus well-managed regattas in stunning locations around the world, have seen the format thrive. Entries at last year’s world championship in Valencia included 18 ClubSwan 50s, nine foil-assisted Swan 36s and nine ClubSwan 42s. The latter was originally developed for the New York Yacht Club in 2006 with almost 60 boats sold. However, much has changed in yacht design since then. The latest ClubSwan 43 is intended as a crossover boat offering a pure one-design or ORC racing experience, while also having enough accommodation to make a sporty cruiser.

ClubSwan Racing CEO Frederico Michetti says this is important “to attract younger buyers and young families.” The three-cabin, single head layout is semi open plan to the forepeak to provide sail stowage when racing, and room for personal kit and provisions in short cruises.

In a triumph for British boatbuilding, it will be built at Lymington-based Fibre Mechanics, the first time any Swan has been built in the UK.

ClubSwan 43 specifications

LOA (inc sprit): 14.56m / 47ft 8in

Hull length: 13.10m / 43ft 0in

Beam: 4.58m / 15ft 0in

Draught: 2.70m / 8ft 9in

Displacement: 7,050kg / 15,540lb

Price: €750,000 ex VAT

Builder: nautorswan.com

