First look: Baltic 110 Zemi – all carbon luxury cruiser

The new Baltic 110 Zemi is designed to take on cruising and racing in a luxury, fast paced superyacht package. Toby Hodges reports

This Malcolm McKeon all-carbon luxurious performance yacht is optimised to take the owner’s family and friends on a breath-taking itinerary of cruising and racing. After sea trials this summer she was scheduled to head first to Svalbard, then an Atlantic crossing via the Canary Islands, before competing in the St Barths Bucket, ahead of a Pacific crossing in 2024.

Zemi has a multitude of headsail options including a fixed furling J1 and J2, a detachable storm jib stay, a furling Code sail tacked forward of the J1 and a variety of A sails set off the fixed bowsprit, which is integral to the hull moulding. This arrangement enables a fast ‘change of gear’ to suit weather conditions.

The largely minimalist interior design is by Swedish architect Andreas Martin-Löf, with walnut used as the predominant timber, much of which is veneered over ultra lightweight honeycomb structures. This is also another yacht with a transom design that opens part of the aft deck to massively increase the bathing platform area. In this case it also has McKeon’s trademark wrap-over teak decking that continues onto the transom.

Electric propulsion is an increasingly popular option for this type of yacht and Zemi has a massively powerful 247kW Danfoss motor with a direct drive to a four-blade folding propeller. The lack of gearbox and associated hydraulics represents a significant weight saving, while hydrogeneration during sailing can develop a large amount of power.

Twin 129kW gensets provide a reliable backup and eliminate the range anxiety that might otherwise be associated with electric propulsion.

Baltic 110 Zemi specifications

LOA: 33.50m 109ft 11in

LWL: 31.20m 102ft 4in

Beam: 7.60m 24ft 11in

Draught: 3.80m/5.80m 12ft 6in/19ft 0in

Displacement: 95,000kg 209,500lb

Builder: balticyachts.fi

