First look: Arsouin 40 hybrid

Rupert Holmes takes a look at the new Arsouin 40 hybrid an electric-powered lift-keel monohull, which can produce 500W of charge when sailing at six knots

The Arsouin 40 hybrid is a lifting keel monohull, which is the first in a range of yachts that has also been conceived from the outset for electric propulsion.

A steerable 20kW Fischer Panda pod drive eliminates the need for a bow thruster and, as the unit is slung below the hull, there’s no need for the motor to have a water cooling system. It also saves a considerable amount of space inside the boat.

The motor also has a hydrogenerating function, producing 500W of charge when sailing at six knots. A generous 75kW battery capacity gives a 36 mile range at six knots, while the standard range-extender diesel generator matches the power of the pod drive, so the boat can motor for extended periods at high cruising speeds, while punching into a head sea won’t rapidly discharge the batteries.

The coachroof is covered with 800W of Solar Cloth, an innovative protective layer in which the barely-visible cells are embedded.

Protection of crew in the cockpit from spray and solid water is an important consideration for long distance sailing and in this respect rigid shelters make a lot of sense. In Arsouin’s case, the hardtop over the companionway and forward part of the boat may look ungainly from some angles. However, it will make a huge difference to life on board.

The twin tillers make perfect sense for a twin rudder boat of this size as they facilitate short-handed operation and take up far less cockpit space, which in turn helps give the Arsouin 40 the feel of a larger vessel.

Arsouin 40 hybrid specifications

LOA: 12.47m 40ft 10in

Draught: 1.10-2.60m 3ft 7in-8ft 6in

Displacement: 12,000kg 26,500lb

Sail area: 84.7m2 910ft2

Price: POA

Builder: arsouinmarine.com

