Cure 55 first look: Ultimate performance catamaran?

The new Cure 55 from Cure Marine has been announced and this incredibly light catamaran will likely deliver some seriously impressive performance

The Cure 55 extremely lightweight Australian model is intended as the ultimate performance cruising multihull, combining spacious and well appointed accommodation with the ability to cross oceans at speed, even when sailing double-handed or even solo.

It’s a full carbon fibre build, including hulls, longeron, boards and rudders. That equates to an incredibly light predicted displacement of only 9.5 tonnes – which is over two tonnes lighter than the ORC 57, arguably the most performance oriented production cat at the moment. The hulls look very slender, while a carbon Hall Spars mast and North 3Di sails are standard equipment.

A big 3kW solar array, allied to a 13kW battery bank should give near complete electrical autonomy, though the twin 57hp Yanmar engines are fitted with ultra-high output alternators, which means the weight and complexity of a diesel generator is not required, even to run air conditioning.

Cure 55 specifications

LOA (inc sprit): 17.78m / 58ft 6in

Beam: 8.69m / 28ft 6in

Draught: 1.30m-2.41m / 4ft 3in-7ft 11in

Displacement: 9,115kg / 20,095lb

Upwind sail area: 164m2 / 1,765ft2

Price: from AUS$2,363,636 ex tax

Builder: curemarine.com.au

