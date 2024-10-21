CNB 78 One Review: ‘It was beautiful sailing… an engaging experience’

Toby Hodges writes that subtle changes born out of CNB's wealth of owner experience have made its replacement for the 76 a well-rounded easily managed cruising contender in the CNB 78 One.

Sailing the CNB 78 One contrasts a little over 10 years ago when we had a memorable sail trial on the original CNB 76, a two-day return voyage from Palma. It’s since proven to be a popular model for both Med and offshore cruising, particularly in terms of manageability with a small crew. A decade later we were sailing out of Palma Bay again on the new very similar-sized and styled CNB 78 One. Was history repeating itself – and why create such a similar-looking replacement?

‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ is perhaps the easiest answer to that, and yet once you delve into the new 78 you start to appreciate many subtle differences. CNB changed hands three years ago and its yachts are now built in Italy at Solaris’s Aquileia yard. The upheaval a move like this involves is significant, from the boatbuilding workforce to a different network of sales agents.

Retaining the same original design team, together with long-standing director Vincent Arnaud, maintained brand familiarity. Designers Philippe Briand and Jean-Marc Piaton have helped CNB forge a recognisable DNA of a sleek deck saloon range set off originally by the Bordeaux 60.

The CNB 78 One – Same but different

While the look may seem extremely similar to its predecessor, the 78 has a powerful new hull shape that includes upper and lower chines. It’s a little wider than the 76, especially aft, with more volume through the boat. The main layout improvements the team wanted to make were with the guest accommodation, where the increased volume has allowed for a third double cabin.

Previously, Groupe Beneteau had devised a clever modular technique for the 76, building large sections of the interior outside the hull – an industrial engineering approach to mass producing a yacht of this size. CNB says Solaris’ return to traditional laminated-in bulkheads makes for a marked improvement, as does the joinerwork of the Italian yard.

On deck we can see better access to the side decks using a gentle ramp instead of a step. The tender garage remains, still designed for a Williams 395, but now includes an integrated roller system for easier launch and recovery. The sprayhood is also easier to use, fitted on hinges, and has the option to enclose the whole cockpit. Such examples show the benefits of substantial owner feedback.

Two of the first few orders have been from 76 owners. When you consider this involves a seven-figure upgrade for what, to a great extent looks like the same boat, it shows how just much they value the changes CNB has made.

“The fundamentals of the 76 were so good, but it was lacking the finish,” says CNB’s UK agent Stephen Abery, who was aboard with me for the sail trial. You can see the difference now. “Solaris are craftsmen who are engaged in the process”.

Briand has maximised the volume within a particular length, a clever-sized model, as it measures just under 24m without its bowsprit (technically removable). The beam is still 6.1m but it’s been taken further forward and aft (which also helps allow for the third double cabin). Space distribution is simple but flows well.

The layout of the 76 was already excellent, particularly the separation between crew and guests by keeping the former housed aft aside the galley. Partners Adonis and Nadia are permanent crew who live aboard CNB 78 One, the first 78 and the boat I sailed. They ran the owner’s previous yachts, including his old 76, and really value this new layout with the space they have aft, being keenly aware of the improvements. They also talked of the stiffness and quiet below decks under sail, while Nadia appreciates the increased stowage space around the galley.

Article continues below…

Sail to the sun

When I came to write this review I recalled a glorious sail in good breeze and sunshine. It was only when I looked back at my video footage I remembered we set out in wind and rain! It was a transformative sail, one that started with little hope and ended with a favourable impression.

We sailed One in loaded mode, weighing just over 50 tonnes. As soon as the true wind is six knots or more I was impressed to note the CNB matching it upwind at 40-43° to the apparent. This then increased to 9.5 in 10.5 knots true wind sailing upwind with full genoa and main in flat water. One was powered up, and proving to be a stiff yet rewarding yacht to sail. The twin rudders gave complete control and it remained finger light on the wheels.

The ‘standard’ CNB 78 One comes with an aluminium mast and stack-packed, slab-reefed mainsail. One has some costly upgrades including the dark metallic paint, North Sails wardrobe and a 2m longer performance Hall carbon rig with V-boom furling. Combine this with halyards run to mast base winches and you can see it’s configured to be sailed with the help of its permanent crew.

That said, it still proved manageable, with genoa and staysail on cockpit-controlled, push-button Reckmann furlers. Skipper Adonis says he likes to reef the main before putting a couple of rolls in the genoa, moving to second reef and more genoa furls before swapping to the staysail.

We continued close-hauled out past Figuera and into the sun before returning on a reach, maintaining our 9.5-10 knot average speeds. And it was beautiful sailing – I admit to being pleasantly surprised by how engaging the experience was. We only used white sails, so once the wind was further aft of the beam it felt a little underpowered, but upwind and fetching was a delight.

The main is sheeted to a raised central cockpit winch, while a powerful vang helps control the boom angle.

Deck sockets behind this winch allow for granny bars to be fitted to help bracing and remove the temptation of holding onto the sheet. There was tragic accident on a smaller CNB recently involving a single-point mainsheet, but this type of central winch setup is still very much a go-to solution for most professionally crewed maxi-sized yachts from all brands. CNB offers an arch option for its new 62 (see page 58), and also offers the 78 with in-mast furling and a fixed bimini (chosen by the second owner). Thirteen owners of the 76 chose in-mast furling, the key difference being that reefing can be a one-person job.

Sit or stand

Those on the helm have a nice choice between sitting on helm seats outboard or standing, with the aid of an adjustable footplate. The twin pedestals on One have full sail and engine controls on both sides, while it’s easy to walk behind these to access the side decks. The two large powered winches each side work well for the headsail sheets, while the genoa sheet leads going forward from the primaries are particularly neat.

The enormous guest cockpit area is completely separate from the sailing systems, which makes sense. This can be fully enclosed with an extended sprayhood and there is plenty of space for owners and guests to eat all meals up here al fresco. It’s also only a very shallow descent to a proper deck saloon area that includes twin tables (which also lower to form coffee tables or a daybed).

Telling improvements

This saloon is all guest area now, the 76’s chart table was sacrificed in favour of a drinks and seating area to starboard, confining the skipper’s passage planning space to an aft-facing section of the crew mess. However, it’s a well-styled, airy interior, with lots of neat details and storage solutions around the saloon, and a better organised layout throughout.

The fundamental refinement lies with the third cabin now being a double instead of a Pullman. Machinery access and insulation has also improved – headroom is still confined but the beam-wide space can be accessed both from the saloon or from below the aft steps.

The owner’s cabin retains a proper luxury suite feel with yet more wardrobe space. It’s a real stateroom, away from engine noise or the dock when stationary/stern-to. Abery reports that over 90% of the 76s are Med-based so this layout makes sense. The standard layout sites the headboard aft on an offset berth, but most choose a central berth with headboard forward.

The improved quality is telling, particularly Solaris’ skilled curvature of veneers. The test boat is finished in walnut, while teak, natural or brushed oak are offered.

The CNB 78 One is a versatile cruising package that’s enjoyable and manageable to sail well. It’s born out of experience and feedback – CNB has built more yachts at this size than most yards, and there were (reportedly) very few niggles on this first boat.

The layout, both above and below decks, is a real highlight of the design, for the owner, guests and crew, by giving them maximum space and segregation. Combine that with the helming experience, the measured, consistent performance and ease of use by a small crew and it’s easy to think this could be even more popular than the successful model it’s replacing.

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.