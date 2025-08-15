Biotherm wins Ocean Race Europe Leg 1, 2 boats still racing to finish repairs before Leg 2

Catch up on all the action from the Ocean Race Europe Leg 1, including the shocking collision at the start, a dramatic overtake from Team Malizia, and Team Biotherm's strong lead.



Paul Meilhat‘s Biotherm was the first IMOCA 60 into Portsmouth on 14 August, closing out The Ocean Race Europe Leg 1 with maximum points. They had confidently maintained the lead since race start in Kiel.

A last minute-switch gamble in Dover helped Team Malizia snatch second place from Paprec Arkéa, with Canada Ocean Race – Be Water Positive coming home fourth, and Team Amaala fifth.

Two boats were involved in a collision at the start of The Ocean Race, suffering significant damage and returning to dock to effect repairs. Of those two, Allagrande MAPEI is now en-route to Portsmouth to join the rest of the fleet. Holcim PRB – who suffered the worst of the damage – are still working towards a fix, but hope to rejoin the race soon.

Ocean Race Europe Leg 1 at a glance:

Holcim PRB and Allagrande MAPEI Racing collide just after starting, sending both teams back to Kiel for repairs

Biotherm takes the lead with nimble coastal racing before heading into the North Sea

Narrow lanes through the English channel demand close, careful manoeuvres

Malizia overtakes Paprec Arkéa in Dover with a risky tactical choice

Race management extends the course by 60 nautical miles ahead of arrival in Portsmouth

Two collide in The Ocean Race Europe Leg 1

Within moments of the starting gun, less than one mile into the race, a shocking collision between Holcim PRB and Allagrande MAPEI Racing forced both teams back to Kiel. The reduced fleet kept on for Portsmouth, two boats lighter.

Both crews involved in the collision were unharmed, though their vessels sustained significant damage with Allagrande MAPEI having to replace the J0 headsail, the mainsail; starboard rigging (outrigger, D0 stay, shrouds), as well as repairing the chainplate, which required them to dismantle the ballast.

Article continues below…

“We went through an emotional rollercoaster, moving from uncertainty to the possibility of getting back into the race,” says Allagrande MAPEI’s skipper Ambrogio Beccaria.

Both teams have filed official protests against the other. The hearing is scheduled to take place during the Cartagena stopover following Leg 2.

Straight through the scoring gate

Crash aside, the first 24 hours of the Ocean Race Europe Leg 1 were clean and controlled, with Paul Meilhat‘s Team Biotherm in the lead from the outset.

Paprec Arkéa (2nd) was close behind through the Kiel Lighthouse Scoring Gate, followed by Canada Ocean Racing – Be Water Positive (3rd), Malizia (4th), who had a problem with their furling drum just after the start, and Team Amaala (5th).

This first stretch made for a tight, physically demanding coastal racing course and constant manoeuvres.

“With the coastline so close, heavy traffic, small buoys and the wind being pretty unstable, we got very little rest,” says Biotherm trimmer Amélie Grassi.

Into the North Sea

As the fleet spilled into the North sea, the predicted light air dropped into the single digits. Crews were able to catch up on much needed rest until the wind rose again in the morning, with 20 knots blowing in from the South East.

Biotherm quickly seized control of the fast lane towards the British coast. Together with Holcim PRB, and Allagrande MAPEI, Biotherm was one of the three boats predicted to perform the strongest in light airs. With the other two out of commission, the team easily maintained its initial lead.

A high pressure ridge confirmed the fleet’s positions, offering those ahead of it, (Biotherm, Paprec Arkéa) smooth sailing.

“We enjoyed dream conditions right after [the last ridge], with an east-southeast wind that allowed us to make rapid progress,” said Biotherm’s Paul Meilhat.

Those lagging behind the ridge paid the price.

“We lost much more time there than we thought we would. It felt like we were stuck, it was frustrating,” says Team Malizia’s Will Harris.

Team Amaala laboured at the back, fighting the current and averaging just 3 knots of speed. Despite the increasing gap between Amaala and the rest of the fleet, Skipper Alan Roura stayed positive.

“If you want the truth, we’re going to do like 20,000 tacks, in current with no wind,” he said. “At least now we know how to tack in all conditions!”

Final stretch in the English Channel

As the Ocean Race Europe fleet headed into the English Channel, the routed squeezed between the coast and the exclusion zones, narrowing into just 3.3 miles at its tightest.

With a less-than ideal southwest wind, crews had to tack repeatedly to advance, as well as working around shipping traffic near Dover.

“We won’t have more than half an hour without a manoeuvre until the end of the race,” said Meilhat.

Each manoeuvre involves moving hundreds of kilos of equipment across the boat, in this case under the cover of darkness, testing not only the crews skill but their patience.

A sudden, rogue squall in the night forced Biotherm to drop and rehoist their sails.

“We went from five knots suddenly to 25 knots, then it spun around in circles,” Meilhat explained. “We had to keep up with it to not damage the boat or any sails, but we managed it.”

Ocean Race Europe Leg 1 Finish

On Wednesday night, race management elected to extend the course by 60 nautical miles with a two-lap loop just off Bembridge Ledge.

Biotherm was undeterred and easily kept its lead until the last minute, finishing with maximum points, while Team Malizia and Paprec Akréa ran a match race for second place.Paprec Arkéa had comfortably defended its position until a bold move from Malizia gave them a run for their money.

Approaching Dover, Malizia made the tactical choice to leave the mid-channel route behind and hug the coastline, risking losing the breeze to escape the full force of the adverse current.

The gamble paid off. Within the next hour, Malizia clawed its way back to just half a mile behind Paprec.

“They’re only doing 1.9 knots and we are doing 8.2,” said Malizia’s co-skipper Cole Brauer. “This is when we become the hunters.”

Paprec Arkéa tried to fight them off with defensive tack-for-tack tactis throughout the night, until a gybe from Malizia allowed the chasing German team to definitively gain the lead.

“It was an amazing morning for us,” said Malizia’s skipper Boris Hermann. “We hoisted the kite and saw that we could sail deeper with the spinnaker than they could with their sail, and that’s how we ultimately overtook them.”

So far, Malizia has been the only boat to overtake another. The move allowed them to close an impressive 15-20 mile gap to gain second place.

Meanwhile, at the back of the fleet, Canada’s Be Water Positive team approached Dover in thick fog with less than 30 metres visibility.

“We can see up to the bow and maybe half a boat length beyond, and then the sea just disappears into a grey shroud,” said Pip Hare.

The team relied on AIS, radar and the OSCAR infrared system to avoid collisions with other vessels.

When is The Ocean Race Europe Leg 2?

The Ocean Race Europe Leg 2 will kick off on Sunday 17 August, with the fleet heading out of Portsmouth to face the longest stretch in the race, a 1,400 NM track to Cartagena, Spain.

After four days of intensive repairs, Allagrande MAPEI is ready to reach the rest of the fleet in Portsmouth. Holcim PRB also hopes to complete repairs in time to rejoin the race.

If you enjoyed this recap of the Ocean Race Europe Leg 1….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.