Route du Rhum skipper: Alan Roura

As the 2022 Route du Rhum approaches, we take a look at some of the top names set to compete in the race. Toby Heppell looks at Alan Roura's chances

Swiss-born sailor, Alan Roura already has two Vendée Globe races to his name. He participated in his first, the 2016-17 edition of the event, when he was just 23 years old, making him the youngest ever competitor in the solo non-stop round the world race.

Roura finished a credible 12th in that first attempt at the Vendée Globe. He was so young on his first attempt, that even when Roura lined up four years later for a second shot at the Vendée, he was still the youngest skipper on the startline.

The 2020-21 edition of the race saw a great many technical woes for the Swiss sailor and he finally crossed the finish line in 17th overall.

Roura’s sailing history is an interesting one. Having sailed on Lake Geneva through his early youth, he then spent 11 years sailing across the world with his family on their own boat before finally finding the allure of offshore racing and competing in his first offshore race at the age of 20 taking part in the Mini Transat – just three years later he would be on the startline of the Vendée.

Since that early foray in the shorthanded racing scene, Roura has competed in all the big races on the calendar with multiple Transat Jacques Vabre and Route du Rhum races to his name. He has not not yet picked up a podium in any of the big races he has taken on, but until now he has not had the latest kit under him.

For those wondering if Roura has the outright pace to be a factor in a 2022 Route du Rhum or 2024-25 Vendee Globe race, he proved himself more than capable in 2019 when he set a new North Atlantic solo crossing record, which still stands to this day.

IMOCA 60 Hublot

Sail number: SUI 7

Design: VPLP – Pete Hobson

Builder: Carrington Boats, Southampton (GB)

Year: 2019

LWL: 18,28 m

Beam: 5,40 m

Draught: 4,50 m

Weight: 7,6 tonnes

Mast height: 29 m

Foils Yes

There was much speculation surrounding who would purchase Alex Thomson’s latest Hugo Boss after the 2020-21 Vendee Globe. But it was Roura alongside his headline sponsor Hublot who picked the boat up, instantly making Roura one to watch.

The boat is radical in its design and showed some impressive bursts of speed. But it never managed to show what it could do over an extended period of time.

Structural problems during that edition of the Vendée hampered Thompson’s efforts and he was eventually forced to retire with rudder failure in the South Atlantic.

The boat features a unique enclosed cockpit design, which Thomson hoped would keep him better protected and rested and thus able to work at maximum ability for longer periods of time.

Hublot also had radical c-shaped foils. These have divided opinion. Some see the benefit that their ability to fully retract in light weather, reduced exposure to unidentified floating objects and downwind efficiency provide. Others think it is a step too far in terms of optimising for pure downwind performance at the expense or upwind or fetching.

Whatever the benefits of the radical design, most would agree we have not seen the boat at her absolute best yet and Roura will be hoping to find the speed the design showed at times as he aims for Route du Rhum and, ultimately, Vendée Globe glory.

Follow the 2022 Route du Rhum