Superyacht Cup Palma set to return for 25th anniversary regatta

The organisers of the Superyacht Cup Palma have confirmed that the 2021 regatta will be going ahead, with a new-look event that will comply with local pandemic restrictions

Racing will take place in the Bay of Palma from June 23-26, with the shoreside venue relocating to Real Club Nautico De Palma. Last year’s cancellation hasn’t dented the interest from owners and skippers, quite the opposite, with the 25th anniversary of Europe’s longest-running superyacht regatta already attracting provisional entries from 14 superyachts ranging from 24-27m.

Standout yachts include the 46m Dubois-designed Ganesha, set for a return in the Superyacht Class, while the lightweight 30m WallyCento Magic Carpet3 is a possible contender in the Performance Class.

Also eyeing a return is the 40m modern classic ketch Huckleberry, who won the inaugural North Sails Trophy in 2019.

“We had a great time at our first ever Superyacht Cup Palma and we have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to repeat the experience,” said Huckleberry captain Carlos Potier.

“This year the event will of course be a bit different, but the sailing weather is reliable and the racing out in Palma Bay is always outstanding, so we are counting the days to the start.”

In addition, entries from the J-Class fleet are seen as a distinct possibility, with owners, captains and crews perhaps inspired by Velsheda’s narrow but fully deserved overall victory in 2018, when they held off a determined challenge from the superketch Mari-Cha III. Should three or more J-Class yachts compete they will be given their own racing class.

What’s more, 2021 will see the debut of the Superyacht Cup Performance Class. Featuring a competitive fleet start and racing on a separate course, the new Performance Class will join the long-standing original Superyacht Class and the non-spinnaker Corinthian Superyacht Class.

“We know there is a yearning for competitive sailing after what has of course been a challenging time for everyone,” said event director Kate Branagh.

“By keeping the focus out on the water, we know we can meet all local pandemic restrictions, keep owners, skippers, crews and our partners safe, and deliver exciting superyacht racing on what will be our 25th anniversary at the home of Mediterranean superyacht sailing.”

A long-standing event partner, Real Club Nautico De Palma is making a few berths available for visiting competitors this year on a first come, first served basis.

“We have been collaborating with the Superyacht Cup Palma for years, contributing our organisational experience at sea, and we are proud to expand this support to offer our facilities and hospitality to the yacht owners and crews participating in the event,” said Emerico Fuster, president of the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

To register your interest or request an Entry Form for the 2021 Superyacht Cup Palma please contact: kate@thesuperyachtcup.com