In Yachting World September 2023 we bring you the inside track on the refreshed Ocean Race, our full test of the Dufour 41, plus how to prepare a multihull for a big bluewater adventure
News
Tough start but new records for 50th Rolex Fastnet Race
Yachtsman and rower saved in extraordinary Pacific rescues
Fourteen teams entered in ‘Whitbread’-style ocean race
Features
Multiple choice
How do you prepare a multihull for a big bluewater adventure? Owners advise on equipment choice and spec level
Land of four kings
A year cruising Indonesia is a chance to explore deserted islands and unforgettable underwater life
Living history
The new Richard Mille Cup regatta for classic yachts aims to recreate the famous era of the British ‘Big Class’
Plus ça change
The 2023 edition of The Ocean Race tore up the history books – we get the inside track on this refreshed event from Genoa
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Dufour 41 – Dufour has just changed the game with how much boat you can expect in a 40-footer – but is it a good thing?
New yachts: A bumper crop of new yachts at the autumn boat shows
Gear test: Wireless speakers, buckets and sunglasses
Practical features
Special report
Cruising New Zealand’s Northland coast
Navigation briefing
Finding the optimum weather window
Aboard accessible trimaran Trinity
Close quarters manoeuvring under power
COVER PICTURE
Bluewater dreaming with a Nautitech 44 Open. Photo: Nautitech