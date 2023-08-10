In Yachting World September 2023 we bring you the inside track on the refreshed Ocean Race, our full test of the Dufour 41, plus how to prepare a multihull for a big bluewater adventure

News

Tough start but new records for 50th Rolex Fastnet Race

Yachtsman and rower saved in extraordinary Pacific rescues

Fourteen teams entered in ‘Whitbread’-style ocean race

Features

Multiple choice

How do you prepare a multihull for a big bluewater adventure? Owners advise on equipment choice and spec level

Land of four kings

A year cruising Indonesia is a chance to explore deserted islands and unforgettable underwater life

Living history

The new Richard Mille Cup regatta for classic yachts aims to recreate the famous era of the British ‘Big Class’

Plus ça change

The 2023 edition of The Ocean Race tore up the history books – we get the inside track on this refreshed event from Genoa

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Dufour 41 – Dufour has just changed the game with how much boat you can expect in a 40-footer – but is it a good thing?

New yachts: A bumper crop of new yachts at the autumn boat shows

Gear test: Wireless speakers, buckets and sunglasses

Practical features

Special report

Cruising New Zealand’s Northland coast

Navigation briefing

Finding the optimum weather window

Extraordinary boats

Aboard accessible trimaran Trinity

Shorthanded sailing

Close quarters manoeuvring under power

COVER PICTURE

Bluewater dreaming with a Nautitech 44 Open. Photo: Nautitech