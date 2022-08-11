In Yachting World September 2022 issue cruising guru, Jimmy Cornell brings you his guide to future-proofing you voyage planning and Nikki Henderson provides her guide to everything you need to know before going bluewater cruising on two or more hulls.
Toby Hodges take the new ‘baby’ Oyster for a thorough three-day test to see what she’s really made of and we bring you the details of a new recycled (and recyclable) electric catamaran that could well be a vision of things to come.
All this plus our usual cruising stories, guides to improving your skills, advice from experts and much more…
News
Plans for Women’s and Youth America’s Cup unveiled
Australian sailors rescued after keel failure on new yacht
The end is nigh for UKHO Admiralty paper charts
Features
Multihull Q&A
Offshore sailor Nikki Henderson reveals what you really need to know before going bluewater catamaran cruising
Future proof voyaging
The world’s weather is changing. Cruising guru Jimmy Cornell explains how to future proof your voyage planning
Atlantic waypoints
An east-bound Atlantic crossing via Bermuda and The Azores proved to be a voyage of great contrast
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Our exclusive three-day test of the new baby of the Oyster range, the Oyster 395, shows big things do come in (slightly) smaller sizes
First look: Vaan R4 – A recyclable electric catamaran built from recycled alloys… is Vaan’s new R4 a vision for the future?
Hottest new yachts debuting at September boat shows
Two electric outboards in one, and a ruggedised tablet tested
Practical features
Special report
How to stay protected from the sun
Extraordinary boats
World beating 5.5 Metre Jean Genie
Weather briefing
Chris Tibbs on forecasting in a heat wave
5 expert tips
Downwind sailing under autopilot, with Josh Hall
Taking ownership
Buying a large yacht for charter