In Yachting World September 2022 issue cruising guru, Jimmy Cornell brings you his guide to future-proofing you voyage planning and Nikki Henderson provides her guide to everything you need to know before going bluewater cruising on two or more hulls.

Toby Hodges take the new ‘baby’ Oyster for a thorough three-day test to see what she’s really made of and we bring you the details of a new recycled (and recyclable) electric catamaran that could well be a vision of things to come.

All this plus our usual cruising stories, guides to improving your skills, advice from experts and much more…

News

Plans for Women’s and Youth America’s Cup unveiled

Australian sailors rescued after keel failure on new yacht

The end is nigh for UKHO Admiralty paper charts

Features

Multihull Q&A

Offshore sailor Nikki Henderson reveals what you really need to know before going bluewater catamaran cruising

Future proof voyaging

The world’s weather is changing. Cruising guru Jimmy Cornell explains how to future proof your voyage planning

Atlantic waypoints

An east-bound Atlantic crossing via Bermuda and The Azores proved to be a voyage of great contrast

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Our exclusive three-day test of the new baby of the Oyster range, the Oyster 395, shows big things do come in (slightly) smaller sizes

First look: Vaan R4 – A recyclable electric catamaran built from recycled alloys… is Vaan’s new R4 a vision for the future?

Hottest new yachts debuting at September boat shows

Two electric outboards in one, and a ruggedised tablet tested

Practical features

Special report

How to stay protected from the sun

Extraordinary boats

World beating 5.5 Metre Jean Genie

Weather briefing

Chris Tibbs on forecasting in a heat wave

5 expert tips

Downwind sailing under autopilot, with Josh Hall

Taking ownership

Buying a large yacht for charter