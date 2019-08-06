September 2019 – out August 8

In the September issue of Yachting World, we share the best advice for your first Atlantic crossing from some ocean cruising veterans, plus Toby Hodges tests the Grand Soleil 48P
News
Return of ‘the Whitbread’ – a classic new race is in the offing
Mid-ocean rescue drama in the Transpac race
Four teams sign up for The Ocean Race (formerly the Volvo)
Features
Ready for the Atlantic
Best advice from those who’ve done it – what you really need to know for your first time sailing across the Atlantic
Back to the rock
Meet Assent, the little yacht with a huge heart and history, a famous survivor of the 1979 Fastnet Race
Broad appeal
Can one new performance design appeal to many tastes? The new Grand Soleil 48P aims to do just that
Tasman treasures
Cruising in the ‘Roaring Forties’ proves rewarding for Janneke Kuysters as she braves the Bass Strait to Tasmania
Boat show stars
The boat show season heralds a feast of exciting new yacht design launches. We highlight 24 of the best to look out for
New gear and yachts
A first look at the Grand Soleil GS 80 Custom high end cruiser-racer
Toys for the locker – the latest ‘boats in a bag’ for summer fun
Tested: the inflatable Naish Wing-Surfer for kite- and foil-boards
Eco rash vests, retro-look oilies, outdoor speakers… and more
Practical features
Special report
Susan Glenny on what to do in a dismasting
Extraordinary boats
The superfast one-off Monofoil
Navigation briefing
Chris Tibbs heads south to the Canaries
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to reduce sail in a hurry
5 tips
Performance cat sailing: how to switch to multihulls
Cover picture
Ready for an Atlantic crossing: the Kraken 66 White Dragon as tested in YW May 2018. Photo by Trystan Grace