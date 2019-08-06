September 2019 – out August 8

In the September issue of Yachting World, we share the best advice for your first Atlantic crossing from some ocean cruising veterans, plus Toby Hodges tests the Grand Soleil 48P

News

Return of ‘the Whitbread’ – a classic new race is in the offing

Mid-ocean rescue drama in the Transpac race

Four teams sign up for The Ocean Race (formerly the Volvo)

Features

Ready for the Atlantic

Best advice from those who’ve done it – what you really need to know for your first time sailing across the Atlantic

Back to the rock

Meet Assent, the little yacht with a huge heart and history, a famous survivor of the 1979 Fastnet Race

Broad appeal

Can one new performance design appeal to many tastes? The new Grand Soleil 48P aims to do just that

Tasman treasures

Cruising in the ‘Roaring Forties’ proves rewarding for Janneke Kuysters as she braves the Bass Strait to Tasmania

Boat show stars

The boat show season heralds a feast of exciting new yacht design launches. We highlight 24 of the best to look out for

New gear and yachts

A first look at the Grand Soleil GS 80 Custom high end cruiser-racer

Toys for the locker – the latest ‘boats in a bag’ for summer fun

Tested: the inflatable Naish Wing-Surfer for kite- and foil-boards

Eco rash vests, retro-look oilies, outdoor speakers… and more

Practical features

Special report

Susan Glenny on what to do in a dismasting

Extraordinary boats

The superfast one-off Monofoil

Navigation briefing

Chris Tibbs heads south to the Canaries

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to reduce sail in a hurry

5 tips

Performance cat sailing: how to switch to multihulls

Cover picture

Ready for an Atlantic crossing: the Kraken 66 White Dragon as tested in YW May 2018. Photo by Trystan Grace