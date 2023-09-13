October 2023 – on sale 14 September

In Yachting World October 2023 we bring you a complete guide to setting off around the world, take on grizzly bears and ferocious winds in the Race to Alaska, and get behind the wheel of the new Spirit 72DH.
News
America’s Cup teams set for first America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta
Big breezes make for a tough series at Cowes Week
Cruisers hook an unexploded World War II bomb in Croatia
Features
Where to sail
Now could be the best time to sail round the world, says cruising doyen Jimmy Cornell
The greatest race
The 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race was the biggest offshore of all time. Helen Fretter has the inside story
Call of the wild
Nikki Henderson braves grizzly bears, whales, whirlpools and ferocious winds to compete in the unique Race to Alaska
Pursuing a Pacific dream
For half a circumnavigation Max Campbell has been chasing the Pacific dream, and finds French Polynesia doesn’t disappoint
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Spirit 72DH – A stunning multi-purpose design to lift the soul: Toby Hodges sails the fabulous modern classic
New yachts: Scow bow designs find their way onto cruising yachts
Heat torch test: Which of them really shines?
Practical features
Special report
The booming Young Cruisers Association
Navigation briefing
Weather monitoring while on passage
Masterclass
Rachael Sprot on manoeuvring under power
5 expert tips
Racing hard downwind under spinnaker
COVER PICTURE
The Spirit 72DH Gwenyfar II trialled in this issue. Photo: Waterline Media/Spirit Yachts