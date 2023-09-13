October 2023 – on sale 14 September

In Yachting World October 2023 we bring you a complete guide to setting off around the world, take on grizzly bears and ferocious winds in the Race to Alaska, and get behind the wheel of the new Spirit 72DH.

News

America’s Cup teams set for first America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta

Big breezes make for a tough series at Cowes Week

Cruisers hook an unexploded World War II bomb in Croatia

Features

Where to sail

Now could be the best time to sail round the world, says cruising doyen Jimmy Cornell

The greatest race

The 50th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race was the biggest offshore of all time. Helen Fretter has the inside story

Call of the wild

Nikki Henderson braves grizzly bears, whales, whirlpools and ferocious winds to compete in the unique Race to Alaska

Pursuing a Pacific dream

For half a circumnavigation Max Campbell has been chasing the Pacific dream, and finds French Polynesia doesn’t disappoint

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Spirit 72DH – A stunning multi-purpose design to lift the soul: Toby Hodges sails the fabulous modern classic

New yachts: Scow bow designs find their way onto cruising yachts

Heat torch test: Which of them really shines?

Practical features

Special report

The booming Young Cruisers Association

Navigation briefing

Weather monitoring while on passage

Masterclass

Rachael Sprot on manoeuvring under power

5 expert tips

Racing hard downwind under spinnaker

COVER PICTURE

The Spirit 72DH Gwenyfar II trialled in this issue. Photo: Waterline Media/Spirit Yachts