In Yachting World October 2022 issue Toby Hodges sets sail in one of the most radical foilers ever built, the 60ft foiling Maxi Nikka and goes from sceptic to convert in the process. Also going extreme, but in a very different way, legendary sailing photographer, Rick Tomlinson recounts his expedition to see the wildlife in Arctic Svalbard.
Pip Hare offers her advice on getting the best out of your boat in light airs, we bring you a guide to recovering a MOB casualty and offer expert advice on buying a yacht in Europe.
Plus in Supersail World we bring the story of the J-Class fleet in Palma at the Superyacht Cup, talk wingsail innovations and take a look at the latest new big boat launches at the Monaco Boat show.
News
An epic Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race
The search is on for Women’s America’s Cup sailors
French sailor goes around the world in a 13ft scow
Features
Speed freak
Flying Nikka is the world’s first flying Maxi, a 60ft rocketship that’s going to shake up the big boat scene
The bear hunt
Legendary sailing photographer Rick Tomlinson leads a wildlife expedition sailing in Arctic Svalbard
Flight of the dragons
Sailing a 120-year-old Fife Rater from Plymouth to Largs to take part in the Fife Regatta at the design’s birthplace
Smart thinking
From breaking records on the water to technical innovations off it, Stan Honey must be the smartest man in yachting
New gear and yachts
Boat test: Beneteau continues to show that performance hull shapes can adapt smartly to cruising needs too with their Oceanis Yacht 60
A selection of the best handheld VHF radios tested
Practical features
Special report
Encountering migrants at sea
Extraordinary boats
Refit of the 1970s racer Running Tide
Masterclass
Pip Hare on sailing in light airs
5 expert tips
How to train for a man overboard recovery
Taking ownership
Advice on buying a boat in Europe