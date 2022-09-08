In Yachting World October 2022 issue Toby Hodges sets sail in one of the most radical foilers ever built, the 60ft foiling Maxi Nikka and goes from sceptic to convert in the process. Also going extreme, but in a very different way, legendary sailing photographer, Rick Tomlinson recounts his expedition to see the wildlife in Arctic Svalbard.

Pip Hare offers her advice on getting the best out of your boat in light airs, we bring you a guide to recovering a MOB casualty and offer expert advice on buying a yacht in Europe.

Plus in Supersail World we bring the story of the J-Class fleet in Palma at the Superyacht Cup, talk wingsail innovations and take a look at the latest new big boat launches at the Monaco Boat show.

News

An epic Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race

The search is on for Women’s America’s Cup sailors

French sailor goes around the world in a 13ft scow

Features

Speed freak

Flying Nikka is the world’s first flying Maxi, a 60ft rocketship that’s going to shake up the big boat scene

The bear hunt

Legendary sailing photographer Rick Tomlinson leads a wildlife expedition sailing in Arctic Svalbard

Flight of the dragons

Sailing a 120-year-old Fife Rater from Plymouth to Largs to take part in the Fife Regatta at the design’s birthplace

Smart thinking

From breaking records on the water to technical innovations off it, Stan Honey must be the smartest man in yachting

New gear and yachts

Boat test: Beneteau continues to show that performance hull shapes can adapt smartly to cruising needs too with their Oceanis Yacht 60

A selection of the best handheld VHF radios tested

Practical features

Special report

Encountering migrants at sea

Extraordinary boats

Refit of the 1970s racer Running Tide

Masterclass

Pip Hare on sailing in light airs

5 expert tips

How to train for a man overboard recovery

Taking ownership

Advice on buying a boat in Europe