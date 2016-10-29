On sale 13th September, in the October 2018 issue of Yachting World we get cruisers’ tips for extending their European summer along the very best of the Atlantic west coast… News Testing conditions for sailors at Lendy Cowes Week A refurbished Maiden takes to the water on a new mission Remembering the indomitable ocean sailor Tony Bullimore Features

Endless summer

Head south to extend the summer sun by coast-hopping via France, Spain and Portugal

Icebound

How a drone helped a crew pick their way through the ice floes of Greenland’s spectacular Prince Christian Sound

Making her own luck

Helen Fretter profiles Clipper Race skipper Wendy Tuck – the first woman to win a round the world yacht race

New yachts and gear

Wauquiez PS42: tested

This pilot saloon Wauquiez raises the 40-footer production cruiser to new levels of style and practicality

Innovations: mast tech

The integrated systems of the smart yacht

Quick spin: Najad 395

A quick spin in the new Najad 395 ‘mini superyacht’

New Yachts & Gear

Spirit of Tradition yachts are booming business in the US

Electric motors and more of the latest gear in the marketplace

Bluewater cruising kit

Practical features

Special Report

Everything you need to know about taking the incredible short cut from the Caribbean to the Pacific

Extraordinary boats

The beautifully revamped Swan 48 Lucky Bird

Weather briefing

Chris Tibbs explains meteotsunamis

Masterclass with Pip Hare

How to set up your personal AIS

Technique: 5 tips

Dean Barker on achieving perfect upwind trim

Cover image

The Wauquiez PS42 on test in the Bay of Palma, Mallorca.

Photo by Graham Snook

Subscribe now or buy digital edition