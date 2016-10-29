On sale 13th September, in the October 2018 issue of Yachting World we get cruisers’ tips for extending their European summer along the very best of the Atlantic west coast…
News
Testing conditions for sailors at Lendy Cowes Week
A refurbished Maiden takes to the water on a new mission
Remembering the indomitable ocean sailor Tony Bullimore
Features
Endless summer
Head south to extend the summer sun by coast-hopping via France, Spain and Portugal
Icebound
How a drone helped a crew pick their way through the ice floes of Greenland’s spectacular Prince Christian Sound
Making her own luck
Helen Fretter profiles Clipper Race skipper Wendy Tuck – the first woman to win a round the world yacht race
New yachts and gear
Wauquiez PS42: tested
This pilot saloon Wauquiez raises the 40-footer production cruiser to new levels of style and practicality
Innovations: mast tech
The integrated systems of the smart yacht
Quick spin: Najad 395
A quick spin in the new Najad 395 ‘mini superyacht’
New Yachts & Gear
Spirit of Tradition yachts are booming business in the US
Electric motors and more of the latest gear in the marketplace
Bluewater cruising kit
Practical features
Special Report
Everything you need to know about taking the incredible short cut from the Caribbean to the Pacific
Extraordinary boats
The beautifully revamped Swan 48 Lucky Bird
Weather briefing
Chris Tibbs explains meteotsunamis
Masterclass with Pip Hare
How to set up your personal AIS
Technique: 5 tips
Dean Barker on achieving perfect upwind trim
Cover image
The Wauquiez PS42 on test in the Bay of Palma, Mallorca.
Photo by Graham Snook