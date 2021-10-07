In the November 2021 issue of Yachting World we test the latest bluewater cruiser from Oyster, the Oyster 595 and bring you the story of the classic yacht, Cynara‘s return to her glamorous best in Japan. Chris Tibbs talks about the best moment to set off across the Atlantic, while we investigate alternatives to Myanmar teak. All this plus our usual gear, kit, and boat content and much more.
News
Boat shows are back and so are the boat-buying crowds
Award-winning new youngest round Britain solo sailor
Features
Best Apps for navigation
The convenience of having nav apps on your tablet or mobile can be irresistible – but which works best?
Cruise the Faroes
The remote Faroe Islands were the stuff of Nordic legends for the crew of exploration yacht Malaika
Re-made in Japan
How the classic Cynara was returned to her glamorous best in Japan, a nation not known for its superyacht restoration
Jimmy Cornell: a life at sea
The doyen of bluewater cruising is finally hanging up his sea boots, and reflects on his 40 years of sailing
On test: Oyster 595
Oyster’s latest launch is already an instant hit, and is leading the charge for a new crop of bluewater 60-footers
New gear and yachts
A look at innovative new cruisers and the latest foilers
Smart watch apps, automated mainsail furling and more
Tested: Digital Yacht NavDoctor diagnostics
Practical features
Special report
Looking for an alternative to Mynamar teak
Extraordinary boats
The late Duke of Edinburgh’s Dragon keelboat Bluebottle
Weather briefing
Chris Tibbs on timing an Atlantic crossing
5 expert tips
Tom Kneen on creating a winning team