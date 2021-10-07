In the November 2021 issue of Yachting World we test the latest bluewater cruiser from Oyster, the Oyster 595 and bring you the story of the classic yacht, Cynara‘s return to her glamorous best in Japan. Chris Tibbs talks about the best moment to set off across the Atlantic, while we investigate alternatives to Myanmar teak. All this plus our usual gear, kit, and boat content and much more.

News

America’s Cup host bid wrangling turns hostile

Boat shows are back and so are the boat-buying crowds

Award-winning new youngest round Britain solo sailor

Features

Best Apps for navigation

The convenience of having nav apps on your tablet or mobile can be irresistible – but which works best?

Cruise the Faroes

The remote Faroe Islands were the stuff of Nordic legends for the crew of exploration yacht Malaika

Re-made in Japan

How the classic Cynara was returned to her glamorous best in Japan, a nation not known for its superyacht restoration

Jimmy Cornell: a life at sea

The doyen of bluewater cruising is finally hanging up his sea boots, and reflects on his 40 years of sailing

On test: Oyster 595

Oyster’s latest launch is already an instant hit, and is leading the charge for a new crop of bluewater 60-footers

New gear and yachts

A look at innovative new cruisers and the latest foilers Smart watch apps, automated mainsail furling and more Tested: Digital Yacht NavDoctor diagnostics

Practical features