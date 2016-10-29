On sale 11 October, in the November 2018 issue of Yachting World we have a complete guide to cruising the Pacific – the ultimate bluewater playground

News Injured Golden Globe skipper is rescued from Southern Ocean Battle of the giants: foiling maxis take on the Route du Rhum Dates are set for the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand Features

Ready for the Pacific?

Immense and diverse, the Pacific Ocean offers some of the finest sailing you’ll ever experience

South Pacific pit stops

Amazing places to visit and to leave your yacht safely tucked away during the South Pacific cyclone season

Lines to Hawaii

Chasing the surf along the Pacific Line Islands from Tahiti to Hawaii, Amory Ross enjoyed the trip of a lifetime

The man who bought Oyster

Tech millionaire Richard Hadida is investing huge sums in Oyster Yachts. Helen Fretter finds out why