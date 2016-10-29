November 2018

On sale 11 October, in the November 2018 issue of Yachting World we have a complete guide to cruising the Pacific – the ultimate bluewater playground

News

Injured Golden Globe skipper is rescued from Southern Ocean

Battle of the giants: foiling maxis take on the Route du Rhum

Dates are set for the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand

Features

Ready for the Pacific?

Immense and diverse, the Pacific Ocean offers some of the finest sailing you’ll ever experience

South Pacific pit stops

Amazing places to visit and to leave your yacht safely tucked away during the South Pacific cyclone season

Lines to Hawaii

Chasing the surf along the Pacific Line Islands from Tahiti to Hawaii, Amory Ross enjoyed the trip of a lifetime

The man who bought Oyster

Tech millionaire Richard Hadida is investing huge sums in Oyster Yachts. Helen Fretter finds out why

New yachts and gear

On test: X49

Pip Hare sails the X Yachts X49, a stylish performance cruiser that’s manageable short-handed and can still win races

Innovations: rigging

Speed and ease of use are driving innovations in masts and rigging

New yachts

New fast cruisers inspired by Class 40 and IMOCA 60 designs

New gear & tested

Alternative power generation, plus the latest sailing gear and kit

Damp busters: dehumidifiers under the spotlight and on test

Practical features

Special report

Helen Fretter looks at fleet science collaboration

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Tips on how to helm at night

Extraordinary boats

The gentleman’s racer Revolver

Navigation briefing

Timing the start with Mike Broughton

5 tips

How to achieve maximum speed at leeward marks

Cover image

Paradise in the South Seas: a charter catamaran off Fiji’s Mana Island.

Photo by Tor Johnson

