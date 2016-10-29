On sale 11 October, in the November 2018 issue of Yachting World we have a complete guide to cruising the Pacific – the ultimate bluewater playground
News
Injured Golden Globe skipper is rescued from Southern Ocean
Battle of the giants: foiling maxis take on the Route du Rhum
Dates are set for the 36th America’s Cup in New Zealand
Features
Ready for the Pacific?
Immense and diverse, the Pacific Ocean offers some of the finest sailing you’ll ever experience
South Pacific pit stops
Amazing places to visit and to leave your yacht safely tucked away during the South Pacific cyclone season
Lines to Hawaii
Chasing the surf along the Pacific Line Islands from Tahiti to Hawaii, Amory Ross enjoyed the trip of a lifetime
The man who bought Oyster
Tech millionaire Richard Hadida is investing huge sums in Oyster Yachts. Helen Fretter finds out why
New yachts and gear
On test: X49
Pip Hare sails the X Yachts X49, a stylish performance cruiser that’s manageable short-handed and can still win races
Innovations: rigging
Speed and ease of use are driving innovations in masts and rigging
New yachts
New fast cruisers inspired by Class 40 and IMOCA 60 designs
New gear & tested
Alternative power generation, plus the latest sailing gear and kit
Damp busters: dehumidifiers under the spotlight and on test
Practical features
Special report
Helen Fretter looks at fleet science collaboration
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Tips on how to helm at night
Extraordinary boats
The gentleman’s racer Revolver
Navigation briefing
Timing the start with Mike Broughton
5 tips
How to achieve maximum speed at leeward marks
Cover image
Paradise in the South Seas: a charter catamaran off Fiji’s Mana Island.
Photo by Tor Johnson