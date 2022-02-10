In Yachting World March 2022 issue we bring you the nominees and winners of European Yacht of the Year, the effective Oscars of the boating world and which features Yachting World‘s own Toby Hodges as one of the expert panel of judges.
We get you ready to handle heavy weather, go through expert sail handling techniques, and Simon Fry talks upwind headsail trimming. Plus we bring you our full guide to buying an ex-charter yacht, where careful buyers can grab a bargain!
News
New keel safety check rules for offshore racers
Features
Taking on big weather
Heavy weather isn’t always avoidable, but our expert advice will help you get ready to handle the tough stuff
The Atlantic divide
The 2021 ARC Atlantic crossing was a game of two halves, with very different experiences across a split fleet
Remaking of a classic
The Rolex Sydney Hobart Race returns with an epic contest in fierce conditions, and a new double-handed division
Best yachts of 2022
European Yacht of the Year judge Toby Hodges gives the verdict after testing a bumper crop of 24 new yachts
New gear and yachts
On test: the X56 is X-Yachts’ new flagship, which combines luxury, style and power with a practical approach for extended cruising
Wet weather gear on test: Full year-long test of offshore wet weather gear
Practical features
Special report
Bluewater sailing with young children
Extraordinary boats
Taking ownership
Tips for buying an ex-charter yacht
5 expert tips
Simon Fry on upwind headsail trimming