In Yachting World March 2022 issue we bring you the nominees and winners of European Yacht of the Year, the effective Oscars of the boating world and which features Yachting World‘s own Toby Hodges as one of the expert panel of judges.

We get you ready to handle heavy weather, go through expert sail handling techniques, and Simon Fry talks upwind headsail trimming. Plus we bring you our full guide to buying an ex-charter yacht, where careful buyers can grab a bargain!

News

A nail-biting finish for the RORC Transatlantic Race

Oyster World Rally and ARC January adventures begin

New keel safety check rules for offshore racers

Features

Taking on big weather

Heavy weather isn’t always avoidable, but our expert advice will help you get ready to handle the tough stuff

The Atlantic divide

The 2021 ARC Atlantic crossing was a game of two halves, with very different experiences across a split fleet

Remaking of a classic

The Rolex Sydney Hobart Race returns with an epic contest in fierce conditions, and a new double-handed division Best yachts of 2022 European Yacht of the Year judge Toby Hodges gives the verdict after testing a bumper crop of 24 new yachts

New gear and yachts

On test: the X56 is X-Yachts’ new flagship, which combines luxury, style and power with a practical approach for extended cruising Wet weather gear on test: Full year-long test of offshore wet weather gear

Practical features