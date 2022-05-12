In Yachting World June 2022 issue we get out on the water in two new yachts, testing the new Solaris 40 and getting the first sail on the new Beneteau First 27. And we take a look at the very latest crop of cruising yachts coming to you in 2022.

We bring you Tor Johnson’s story of a 5,000 mile crossing from Portugal to Panama and then bring you everything you need to know about transiting the Panama Canal – a bucket list experience for many sailors.

Plus multiple Olympian Robert Scheidt tells you how to get off the startline ahead of the pack, Chris Tibbs on forecast accuracy and our guide to buying on a shared ownership scheme. All this and much, much more.

News

A record breaking solo voyage around Cape Horn in a proa

The Caribbean regatta season is back with a bang in 2022

Changes afoot for the Rolex Middle Sea Race Features

Stay in touch

Stumped on choosing which satellite communication device to use for ocean sailing? 216 ARC skippers share advice

Our man in Panama

A 5,000-mile crossing from Portugal to Panama tested Tor Johnson, but the rewards were worth every challenge

Gateway to paradise

A Panama Canal transit is a once in a lifetime experience for most sailors: all you need to know for a smooth passage Cuba libre Away from the crowds, Suzy Carmody discovered an unspoilt paradise in Southern Cuba’s Jardines de la Reina

New gear and yachts

Boat test double: The chic Solaris 40 performance cruiser is put through its paces, PLUS we get a first sail of the Beneteau First 27 The latest crop of stylish performance cruising yachts Portable power without fossil fuels – the best battery packs

Practical features