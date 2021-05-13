In the June 2021 issue of Yachting World we get behind the wheel of the all-new Discovery 48S an ocean yacht that can dry on the beach. We look at best ways to stow, conserve and generate water, and Julien Girardot shares his life-long obsession with traditional French Polynesian outriggers. All this plus, the Azores as a cruising destination, and all the usual gear, reviews, news and more.
News
Fastnet course speed record tumbles by over three hours
Proposals for mixed gender Olympic offshore class falter
Stranded cruisers rejuvenate sailing on remote St Helena
A look back at the sailing life of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh
Features
Water, water, everywhere
How to stow, conserve or generate water is key for any offshore sailor. We surveyed the 81 skippers of the 2020 ARC fleet for tips
Vibrant isles
The Azores are more than just a spot for mid-ocean respite; they’re an appealing cruising destination in their own right
A tradition reimagined
For over a decade photographer Julien Girardot has been captivated by French Polynesia and its traditional outriggers
In the wake of vikings
Can you tackle a northerly Atlantic crossing – the legendary ‘Viking’ route – in a standard bluewater cruiser?
New gear and yachts
On test: Discovery 48S
The world’s fastest daysailer and a new Oyster previewed
Focus on smart ready-meals for when the going gets rough
A locking device for lifejacket gas bottles… and more
Practical features
Special Report: Virtual reality as a cure for seasickness
Extraordinary boats: The zero emissions Energy Observer
Weather briefing: Chris Tibbs on North Sea crossings
5 tips: How to sail upwind in survival conditions