In the June 2021 issue of Yachting World we get behind the wheel of the all-new Discovery 48S an ocean yacht that can dry on the beach. We look at best ways to stow, conserve and generate water, and Julien Girardot shares his life-long obsession with traditional French Polynesian outriggers. All this plus, the Azores as a cruising destination, and all the usual gear, reviews, news and more.

News

Fastnet course speed record tumbles by over three hours

Proposals for mixed gender Olympic offshore class falter

Stranded cruisers rejuvenate sailing on remote St Helena

A look back at the sailing life of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh

Features

Water, water, everywhere

How to stow, conserve or generate water is key for any offshore sailor. We surveyed the 81 skippers of the 2020 ARC fleet for tips

Vibrant isles

The Azores are more than just a spot for mid-ocean respite; they’re an appealing cruising destination in their own right

A tradition reimagined

For over a decade photographer Julien Girardot has been captivated by French Polynesia and its traditional outriggers

In the wake of vikings

Can you tackle a northerly Atlantic crossing – the legendary ‘Viking’ route – in a standard bluewater cruiser?

New gear and yachts

On test: Discovery 48S

The world’s fastest daysailer and a new Oyster previewed

Focus on smart ready-meals for when the going gets rough

A locking device for lifejacket gas bottles… and more

Practical features

Special Report: Virtual reality as a cure for seasickness

Extraordinary boats: The zero emissions Energy Observer

Weather briefing: Chris Tibbs on North Sea crossings

5 tips: How to sail upwind in survival conditions