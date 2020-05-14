From Vancouver to the South Sandwich Islands via the Caribbean, our June issue is all about the great escapes that sailing can offer.

News

The boom in virtual yacht racing during lockdown

How marine industry ingenuity is helping the NHS

Yacht builders change tack to keep up production

Far from the news, a cyclone ravages Pacific islands

Features

Inside and out

Tor Johnson sails with his father, sister and friends on a voyage of rediscovery around spectacular Vancouver Island

Where eagles dare

Photographer Richard Langdon sails a high performance wingsail catamaran from the Dominican Republic to Florida

Down for the count

Skip Novak provided logistic support for a scientific mission to the remote South Sandwich Islands in the Southern Ocean

Elixir of youth

Solo sailor Max Campbell dreams of a world circumnavigation with friends, but first they must restore a 50-year-old Swan

New gear and yachts

Absolute elegance: we test the new Tofinou 9.7 daysailer

Dream daysailer selection: cutting edge designs and timeless modern classics

State-of-the-art autopilots, plus a look to the future

Practical features

Special report

How to home school without stress or tears

Extraordinary boats

Risen from the deep, the remarkable story of Champagne Hippy

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Hi-Line helicopter transfers

5 expert tips

Dee Caffari on how to create a cohesive crew

Cover picture

Sailing out of Hurepiti Pass off Taha’a Island, French Polynesia, during the Tahiti Pearl Regatta. Photo: Tor Johnson