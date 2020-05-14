From Vancouver to the South Sandwich Islands via the Caribbean, our June issue is all about the great escapes that sailing can offer.
News
The boom in virtual yacht racing during lockdown
How marine industry ingenuity is helping the NHS
Yacht builders change tack to keep up production
Far from the news, a cyclone ravages Pacific islands
Features
Inside and out
Tor Johnson sails with his father, sister and friends on a voyage of rediscovery around spectacular Vancouver Island
Where eagles dare
Photographer Richard Langdon sails a high performance wingsail catamaran from the Dominican Republic to Florida
Down for the count
Skip Novak provided logistic support for a scientific mission to the remote South Sandwich Islands in the Southern Ocean
Elixir of youth
Solo sailor Max Campbell dreams of a world circumnavigation with friends, but first they must restore a 50-year-old Swan
New gear and yachts
Absolute elegance: we test the new Tofinou 9.7 daysailer
Dream daysailer selection: cutting edge designs and timeless modern classics
State-of-the-art autopilots, plus a look to the future
Practical features
Special report
How to home school without stress or tears
Extraordinary boats
Risen from the deep, the remarkable story of Champagne Hippy
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Hi-Line helicopter transfers
5 expert tips
Dee Caffari on how to create a cohesive crew
Cover picture
Sailing out of Hurepiti Pass off Taha’a Island, French Polynesia, during the Tahiti Pearl Regatta. Photo: Tor Johnson