In Yachting World July 2022 issue Vendée Globe star, Pip Hare reveals what it’s like to live your dreams as she talks about the life changing last few years, which have seen her complete a Vendée Globe race in impressive style and get early backing for a second attempt in a newer foiling IMOCA60. Pip also offers her advice on making your first solo sail – and there can scarcely be anyone better qualified to offer advice in the subject.

Elsewhere, Kila Zamana brings us the story of how she found wilderness in the rarely sailed Yucatan Channel. Plus we test the new aluminium-hulled Ovni 370 and Nautitech’s new 44 Open catamaran, take an in-depth look at the Infiniti 52, and round up the latest launches to hit the water in 2022. All this and our usual skills, tips, news, reviews and more.

News

All-female bid for the Jules Verne Trophy

Across the Atlantic in a 1m-long microyacht?

Panama Canal toll price rises Features

Living the dream

After her incredible Vendée Globe, life has changed for solo sailor Pip Hare. She reveals what it’s like to live your dreams

Time to time

A non-stop passage from Falmouth to Formentera enabled Phil Johnson and Roxy Sears to make the most of the Med

Eastbound epic

Crossing the Indian Ocean doublehanded and upwind proved an epic adventure for Peter and Ginger Niemann Where the sky is born The Yucatan Channel is rarely sailed by visiting cruisers, but Kila Zamana found wilderness and Maya myths

New gear and yachts

Boat test double:We sail the aluminium-hulled Ovni 370 small bluewater cruiser and Nautitech’s new 44 Open catamaran More than a tender: fun mini sailing dinghies Long-awaited new models take to the water this summer

Practical features