In Yachting World January 2023 issue we bring you the story of a record-breaking Route du Rhum race, which also saw a number of incidents and accidents. At the other end of the scale, Pete Goss talks about his boat ownership journey, which has now seen him build his own 32ft gaffer.
Rupert Holmes gets behind the wheel of the Solaris 50, the latest model from the luxury cruiser brand, which ticks all the boxes you would expect. And we take a look at lesser known cruising spots in the Baltic. All this plus the next instalment of Pip Hare’s double-handed sailing series, the latest yacht launches and much more…
News
Golden Globe skipper rescued after 24 hours in a liferaft
Orcas ‘attack’ a yacht that then sinks off Portugal
It’s a lively start for the 800 crew taking part in the ARC
Features
The hidden Baltic
From popular Scandinavian waters to off-the-beaten-track gems, we share six great Baltic summer cruises
Curious genius
Pete Goss has sailed more different yachts than most of us could imagine, but now he’s built his own 32ft gaffer
Atlantic charge
The Route du Rhum is one of the toughest but most adored offshore races in the world – and this year was a record-breaker
Making the switch
A gentle introduction to the cruising life set Kate Ashe-Leonard on course for a full transocean liveaboard adventure
New gear and yachts
First look: The new Hanse 460 is put through its paces
Boat test: Rupert Holmes sails the Solaris 50, a 50-footer with comfort, rewarding sailing qualities and performance, plus easy handing
New Yachts: Yachts built to excel at both racing and fast cruising
Gear: Furling gennaker, waterproofs, powerpack and lanterns tested
Practical features
Special report
Fifteen new multihulls take on the ARC
Shorthanded sailing
Inside gybes explained by Pip Hare
5 expert tips
How to come out ahead at the leeward mark
Extraordinary boats
Ace 30 scow design for IRC racing