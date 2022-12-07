In Yachting World January 2023 issue we bring you the story of a record-breaking Route du Rhum race, which also saw a number of incidents and accidents. At the other end of the scale, Pete Goss talks about his boat ownership journey, which has now seen him build his own 32ft gaffer.

Rupert Holmes gets behind the wheel of the Solaris 50, the latest model from the luxury cruiser brand, which ticks all the boxes you would expect. And we take a look at lesser known cruising spots in the Baltic. All this plus the next instalment of Pip Hare’s double-handed sailing series, the latest yacht launches and much more…

News

Golden Globe skipper rescued after 24 hours in a liferaft

Orcas ‘attack’ a yacht that then sinks off Portugal

It’s a lively start for the 800 crew taking part in the ARC

Features

The hidden Baltic

From popular Scandinavian waters to off-the-beaten-track gems, we share six great Baltic summer cruises

Curious genius

Pete Goss has sailed more different yachts than most of us could imagine, but now he’s built his own 32ft gaffer

Atlantic charge

The Route du Rhum is one of the toughest but most adored offshore races in the world – and this year was a record-breaker

Making the switch

A gentle introduction to the cruising life set Kate Ashe-Leonard on course for a full transocean liveaboard adventure

New gear and yachts

First look: The new Hanse 460 is put through its paces

Boat test: Rupert Holmes sails the Solaris 50, a 50-footer with comfort, rewarding sailing qualities and performance, plus easy handing

New Yachts: Yachts built to excel at both racing and fast cruising

Gear: Furling gennaker, waterproofs, powerpack and lanterns tested

Practical features

Special report

Fifteen new multihulls take on the ARC

Shorthanded sailing

Inside gybes explained by Pip Hare

5 expert tips

How to come out ahead at the leeward mark

Extraordinary boats

Ace 30 scow design for IRC racing