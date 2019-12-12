January 2020

In this month’s new-look issue, Helen Fretter reports from the Brest Atlantiques race, Toby Hodges takes a world exclusive first test sail on the new Oyster 565, plus Sam Fortescue explains how the sharing economy can make owning a boat cheaper and less stressful.

News

Fastnet Race finish to move from Plymouth to Cherbourg

Growing shift towards catamarans in ARC rally popularity stakes

Supermaxi shake-up for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race

Features

Battle of the giants

The first big ocean test for the mighty Ultime trimarans broke new ground. Helen Fretter talks to the skippers…

Are you Atlantic ready?

How should you plan a sabbatical cruise with your family or friends? Elaine Bunting seeks advice from those who’ve done it

More boat, less stress

The sharing economy is booming, even on the water. Sam Fortescue looks at the new ways to own a boat

Solo in the Atlantic

Could you sail across the Atlantic alone? Ed Gorman headed off on a single-handed cruise to Maderia to find out

Oyster 565 On test

Is the new 565 the boat that secures Oyster’s future? In a world exclusive Toby Hodges sails her to find out

New gear and yachts

The latest performance 50s from Infiniti, Neo and Ice yachts

20 top new gear ideas for 2020 – the best innovations for sailors

Rupert Holmes reviews the ACR ResQlink View PLB with LCD screen

Practical features

Special report

Chris Doyle’s tips for the best Caribbean cruising

Extraordinary boats

The 65ft Spirit of Tradition yacht Anna

Road to the America’s Cup

Ben Ainslie describes the AC75 control systems

Navigation briefing

Chris Tibbs on forecasting tidal streams

Masterclass with Pip Hare

Emergency nav on a smartphone

5 expert tips

Stuart Childerley explains how to win a protest

Cover picture

Oyster 565 Panthalassa sailing off Barcelona. Photo by Brian Carlin