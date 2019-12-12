January 2020

In this month’s new-look issue, Helen Fretter reports from the Brest Atlantiques race, Toby Hodges takes a world exclusive first test sail on the new Oyster 565, plus Sam Fortescue explains how the sharing economy can make owning a boat cheaper and less stressful.
News
Fastnet Race finish to move from Plymouth to Cherbourg
Growing shift towards catamarans in ARC rally popularity stakes
Supermaxi shake-up for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
Features
Battle of the giants
The first big ocean test for the mighty Ultime trimarans broke new ground. Helen Fretter talks to the skippers…
Are you Atlantic ready?
How should you plan a sabbatical cruise with your family or friends? Elaine Bunting seeks advice from those who’ve done it
More boat, less stress
The sharing economy is booming, even on the water. Sam Fortescue looks at the new ways to own a boat
Solo in the Atlantic
Could you sail across the Atlantic alone? Ed Gorman headed off on a single-handed cruise to Maderia to find out
Oyster 565 On test
Is the new 565 the boat that secures Oyster’s future? In a world exclusive Toby Hodges sails her to find out
New gear and yachts
The latest performance 50s from Infiniti, Neo and Ice yachts
20 top new gear ideas for 2020 – the best innovations for sailors
Rupert Holmes reviews the ACR ResQlink View PLB with LCD screen
Practical features
Special report
Chris Doyle’s tips for the best Caribbean cruising
Extraordinary boats
The 65ft Spirit of Tradition yacht Anna
Road to the America’s Cup
Ben Ainslie describes the AC75 control systems
Navigation briefing
Chris Tibbs on forecasting tidal streams
Masterclass with Pip Hare
Emergency nav on a smartphone
5 expert tips
Stuart Childerley explains how to win a protest
Cover picture
Oyster 565 Panthalassa sailing off Barcelona. Photo by Brian Carlin